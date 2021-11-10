The People's Liberation Army Navy will have its newest Chinese carrier type 003 hull aircraft that might be ready to leave the dry docks once it is complete. US analysts are alarmed that the PLAN will get another carrier after the Liaoning and the Shandong, making it the third power to have such vessels.

China's speedy modernization in advanced weapon systems is starting to alarm the US and impact the Indo-Pacific. The South China Sea and the East China Sea are the rifest powder kegs where the US versus China.

With access to satellite imaging, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) determines the new Type 003 hull is close to the Nimitz or Ford Class carrier. The new carrier will be out soon, getting built in a Shanghai shipyard, reports the Express UK.

Last Tuesday, the CSIS stated that their information and construction progress at Jiangnan should be ready to launch in only three to six months. They said all the essential internal and external work would soon be done or nearly completed from the images on hand.

Several components have not been connected yet, like the radar and weapons suite will be mounted soon.

Recent satellite imagery suggests that China's Type 003 aircraft carrier may be ready to launch later this year. Don't miss CSIS' latest High Resolution Spotlight: https://t.co/3NHKp68yNC pic.twitter.com/ZPUfI1HPkW — CSIS (@CSIS) July 14, 2021

The catapult launch system is included on the ship, which is similar to US carriers, which allows more load than a ski jump when launching planes.

Compared to Liaoning and Shandong, which are not as advanced as the Type 003. Chinese aircraft carrier type 003 hull will be the next homegrown project in China.

Chinese aircraft carrier will soon be in service

Matthew Funaiole, CSIS China Project, remarked that it is the first modern carrier similar to US models. Furthermore, Beijing is ready to build aircraft carriers, mentioning that they are prepared to go all out.

To outdo the US, cites Pop News. he added that the Chinese had gone forward faster than imagined. The US treats it as a big deal because of the tensions over Taiwan and the developing cold war with China. Also, having a three-carrier will not allow Washington to demand.

Funaiole says that China wants to show the world that its navy is world-class and comparable to the US, noted Taiwan News. But he cautioned that the new aircraft carrier would not be able to pace itself with the Nimitz supercarriers. One advantage of the Nimitz and Ford-class carriers is the bigger runways and increased elevators, catapults for more sorties.

So far, the new carrier will not have nuclear propulsion, noted the CSIS compared to the US models. Funaiole said comparisons may not apply to how the two countries power their ships because China has yet to venture its two other carriers outside the Indo-Pacific and near seas.

To date, the Taiwan defense ministry informed media that the PLAN and the PLAAF have been in the gray zone, a total of 554 intrusions in the air defense identification zone (ADIZ). They were recorded from September 2020 to August 2021. Its defense ministry stated it would fight China with asymmetrical warfare to confound any foreign invasion.

Last October, Washington said it would defend Taiwan if attacked by China, but the stakes will be different when the Chinese aircraft carrier type 003 hull is in service.

