Some Americans may get a pleasant surprise in the coming days: a stimulus check for $600 or $1,200, which they did not anticipate. However, only a few people will be eligible for the payments.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack launched the new aid effort earlier this month. It's part of a $700 million scheme to aid farmworkers and meat producers, with some of the funds also going to grocery shop employees.

Some Americans to receive surprise stimulus check

The goal is to provide financial assistance to individuals who were critical during the pandemic as well as those who frequently found themselves at the core of COVID-19 outbreaks, such as grocery shops and factories.

It is yet unknown how much grocery store workers will be paid. In a conference call with reporters about the stimulus check update, Vilsack gave a general picture of the proposal. The revelation comes as the next $300 Child Tax Credit payment is set to arrive in accounts in less than 24 hours. Payments will be sent out through direct deposit and mail on November 15, as per The Sun.

Many families have received four CTC payments as part of the American Rescue Plan to help them get by as the US economy recovers from the coronavirus outbreak. Families were eligible for up to $3,600 per child under the age of six under the measure. Parents who are caring for 18-year-old dependents are eligible for a maximum of $500 in Child Tax Credits

To be eligible for the $500, dependents must be between the ages of 19 and 24. Many low-income households will be receiving tax returns for the first time, which means the IRS will require their banking information to make them advance payments.

Anyone who has not yet received their payments should contact the IRS. To join up, families may go to GetCTC.org or go to the IRS's website and go to the CTC update portal.

Per MARCA, federal unemployment benefits terminated on September 6, 2021, and while some states chose to discontinue benefits earlier than originally stated, others found a solution by giving an unemployment benefit extension.

During the crisis, certain segments of the US political establishment are urging Congress to intervene on behalf of individuals who have had their unemployment benefits reduced, affecting more than 9.3 million people.

For US residents to understand what they're entitled to, accurate and clear information is critical, which is why we've offered several updates on the situation across the most essential aspects of the relief packages.

Read Also: Nearly Half-Million Americans To Receive New $285 Stimulus Checks; What Is It and Who Are Eligible for the Payment?

Do Americans need more federal stimulus payments?

The third stimulus check, at $1,400 each, was sent to almost 169 million people. The entire amount paid was roughly $422 billion. The $600 and $1,200 relief stimulus checks sent out in 2020 trailed the American Rescue Plan payments.

According to Digital Market News, the economy slowed dramatically in the third quarter, growing at a poor annualized rate of 2%, compared to 6.7 percent in the previous quarter. Although the economy has recovered to pre-pandemic levels, many sectors of the economy continue to suffer.

The travel and tourist industry has continued to bear the brunt of the pandemic's consequences. Savings are on the rise, and the home market is booming thanks to cheap borrowing rates.

However, financial uncertainty remains widespread, and many individuals who lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic have yet to find new employment. However, food shortages and rent and utility defaults continue to be a source of concern. Food scarcity was reported by 20 million individuals (approximately 9 percent of the American population).

Twelve million renters, or 12% of the population, are behind on their rent payments, and $46 billion in rental aid has yet to reach those who need it. Similarly, employment rates are still below pre-pandemic levels. Just one week, almost 267,000 people claimed for unemployment benefits.

The elimination of the Child Tax Credit payments will mean the end of practically all government assistance related to the pandemic, making it difficult for people all around the country to feed their families.

Related Article: New Stimulus Checks Will Arrive Before December Ends; Are You Eligible For Another Payment?

@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.