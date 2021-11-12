Next week, a new round of stimulus check payments totaling $285 will be distributed to almost half a million American people. Americans in the state of Maine will be eligible for this payment, which is set to be released on November 15th.

Governor Janet Mills of Maine noted in a news statement on Wednesday that the dedicated women and men who have worked relentlessly to ensure that the state works efficiently during the pandemic deserve a significant portion of their gratitude.

When to receive new stimulus checks?

Now that the legislature has enacted a bipartisan budget and the Governor has signed it, the administration will issue a one-time stimulus check payment of $285 to around half a million working individuals in the state. Mills hopes that this contribution will assist families in some way throughout the holiday season as they work to recover from the pandemic's economic impacts.

According to Digital Market News, from November 15th through the end of 2021, a one-time payment of $285 will be issued to approximately 524,754 persons across the state.

The Disaster Relief Payment, which will be handled by the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, is another stimulus check payment that will be included in this. It would be included in a budget arrangement approved by Maine's State Legislature to assist workers who worked long hours during the pandemic last year.

The State Tax Assessor would be obliged under the Disaster Relief Payment Program to identify every single qualified citizen of the state, after which they would decide the amount of payment, which could be up to $300. Maine has been allotted $149.8 million in stimulus cash, which equates to a stimulus check payment of $285.46 when split by 524,754 people.

You must have filed a Maine individual income tax return as a full-time resident for the 2020 tax year before October 31, 2021, to be eligible for the Maine COVID-19 disaster relief payment, as per The Sun.

Who are eligible for the additional stimulus payments?

The information on returns submitted after October 31 will not be taken into account for calculating disaster relief payment eligibility. If married, filing a combined return, or a qualifying widow or widower, eligible beneficiaries must have had an adjusted gross income of less than $150,000 for the 2020 tax year.

Alternatively, if filing as a head of household, you can claim $112,000, or $75,000 if you're single or married and filing separately. If you received wages, salaries, tips, or other taxable employee pay during the 2020 tax year, you are also eligible. For the 2020 tax year, those who are reported as dependents on another taxpayer's return are ineligible. Business revenue does not match the payment recipient's qualifying standards.

Per Go Banking rates via MSN, there is no need to fill out an application. Beginning Monday, November 15, 2021, payments will be mailed automatically to individuals who are qualified. Over the course of six weeks, between 5,000 and 25,000 stimulus checks will be given on most days. A paper checks will be mailed through the United States Postal Service.

No later than December 31st, send a letter to the Postal Service. If your address has changed after you filed your 2020 tax return, you must submit documentation of the new address in writing, together with the following information: the date of your request, your name (printed), your social security number, and your signature (such as an updated photo ID, a utility bill, lease, to name a few).

