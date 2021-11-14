In a new poll exploring a prospective rematch in Iowa in 2024, Donald Trump has a double-digit lead against President Joe Biden.

The former president also has more support from independents than Biden, who has poor approval ratings eight months into his term, but Trump is facing some warning signals in what may be a struggle in Iowa's first-in-the-nation Republican caucuses.

Trump tops Biden in Iowa poll

According to the findings of a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released on Sunday, rump won by 11 points, 51 percent to 40 percent, among all potential Iowa voters. The remaining 9% was made up of those who declared they would not vote for either candidate or were undecided, as per The Washington Examiner.

Just over a year ago in 2020, Trump beat Biden in Iowa by 8 points, 53 percent to 45 percent. According to the latest survey, Trump has an 8-point lead among independents, beating Biden 45 percent to 37 percent.

Furthermore, pollsters emphasized that findings among Republican-leaning Iowans provide a space for prospective caucus rivals. Sixty-one percent indicated they agree with the party, compared to 26 percent who agreed with Trump, and this opinion is shared across demographics, including rural regions and Christians.

Selzer & Co. conducted the poll, including 810 Iowa people, including 658 likely voters, between November 7 and 10. The margin of error for all Iowans is plus or minus 3.4 percentage points, and for likely voters is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points. The margin of error for the poll concerning Trump or the GOP, which was asked of 264 Iowans, is 6 points.

Per USA Today, neither Trump nor Biden have made an official statement about running for reelection, but both have hinted at the possibility. In October, Trump, 75, paid a visit to Des Moines, hosting a rally that attracted thousands to the Iowa State Fairgrounds amid suspicion that he was laying the groundwork for a second presidential bid.

Biden, 78, is nearing the end of his first year in office. The president stated he expected to run for reelection during a press conference in March, but he also claimed he was a "great respecter of fate" who had never planned anything in advance. Since campaigning in the state ahead of the 2020 election, he has not returned.

Read Also: Joe Biden Condemns Calls To Punish 13 Republicans Who Voted in Favor of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

The former president insists Americans will be happy

In the hypothetical battle, Trump dominates evangelicals and rural Iowans by large proportions. He has a 76% to 15% lead among likely evangelical voters and a 64 percent to 26 percent lead among likely rural voters.

In a hypothetical rematch with Biden, Justin Lindsey, 36, a poll respondent from Sioux City, said he'd vote for Trump. Trump, he claimed, implemented effective programs. Since assuming office, Biden's approval ratings have fallen. By a 2-to-1 ratio, Iowans disapprove of his performance as president.

Since March, Biden's job approval in Iowa has not been in the net positive range. Then, 47 percent of Iowans approved, and 44 percent disapproved of his performance. Today, one-third of all Iowa people, or 33%, approve of Biden's job performance, up to two percentage points from the Register's latest Iowa poll in September; 62 percent disagree, and 6% are undecided.

Donald Trump teased election watchers again on Monday, saying he'll probably reveal whether he'll run for president again after the 2022 midterm elections. Just over a week after Democrats failed in off-year elections around the country, the fiery Republican leader delivered his latest hint in an appearance with Fox.

Trump has stated that he is considering running for President in 2024, but it looks that he is waiting to see whether Democrats' bad performance in 2022 will continue. "I think a lot of people will be very happy with the choice and announce it after the midterms," he said, as per Daily Mail.

Related Article: Donald Trump Slams Mitch McConnell, Republicans for Helping Pass Joe Biden's $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.