Former President Donald Trump slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other Senate Republicans for voting in support of a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Sunday.

The former president referred to Republican members who voted in favor of the bill as "RINOs," a term he uses that means "Republicans in name only." Trump also claimed that Democrats would take advantage of Republicans to pass their $1.75 trillion social spending package.

Trump blasts Infrastructure bill blowout

Trump also claimed that Democrats would take advantage of Republicans to pass their $1.75 trillion social spending package.

On Friday, House Democrats finally managed to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill by a vote of 228-206, sending a $1.2 trillion bill to President Joe Biden's desk. Three Democratic caucuses reached an agreement, which included the passage of a procedural rule that would set the stage for a future vote on the Democrats' social spending measure.

Trump's smear campaign against Senate Republicans comes after the chamber passed the infrastructure measure 69-30, with 19 Republicans voting yes, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Thirteen Republicans voted in favor of the bill, but not six progressive Democrats.

In August, just hours before the Senate was set to vote on whether or not to conclude the discussion on the infrastructure plan, Trump again chastised McConnell and other Republicans for supporting it. Trump also hinted that their support for the bill may be used as leverage for future endorsements.

Trump claims that this is merely a hoax to entice progressives to vote for the welfare and social spending bill, which has yet to clear the Senate owing to moderate Democrat holdouts Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

Biden's original $3.5 trillion welfare and social spending program, which was part of his Build Back Better agenda (BBB), failed to pass Congress, despite progressives threatening to delay passage of the infrastructure bill unless the BBB package was enacted.

Biden boasts infrastructure deal will solve inflation problems

Instead, Biden headed to the Capitol before flying to Europe at the end of October to push his new BBB framework at the G20 and COP26 conferences in Italy and Scotland, respectively, as per Daily Mail.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill passed the House late Friday night, with six members of the progressive voting against it: Representatives Jamaal Bowman of New York, Cori Bush of Missouri, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Meanwhile, just 13 Republicans sided with Democrats in the House to pass the bill. Virginia Democrats are suffering over their losses in Tuesday's election, alleging that they would have prevailed if Congress had enacted an infrastructure bill before Election Day.

Meanwhile, after the House adopted the bipartisan package, President Joe Biden bragged that his infrastructure plan would help fix America's inflation problems. The president reaffirmed his past assertions that the $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure will assist in reducing inflation, which has drained Americans' bank accounts.

He also added remarks from his Saturday news conference, in which he claimed that his perseverance had paid off and that he had won a legislative triumph. Biden then referenced the agreement's backing from unidentified economists, claiming that they felt it would lower inflation.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Biden administration claimed that the bill would help alleviate supply chain interruptions, which had led to inflation. Despite Republican and moderate Democratic worries that the bill's huge price tag may have the opposite effect, a committee of 15 Nobel Prize economists stated it would "ease" inflation, Newsweek reported.

