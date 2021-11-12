Belarus tells the EU to shut up about sanctions over causing the border row and creating the crisis. Minsk remarked the bloc should be careful with the energy crisis, and limited gas stock might not be enough, they will need more.

The Belarusian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, hinted that his country had no part in the crisis. Harangues from EU leaders blaming him as weaponizing migrants, which is not valid, are offensive.

Belarus might stop gas deliveries

Minsk told the EU if they intend to sanction them for what is happening on the Poland and Belarus border. They warned the EU to consider what they do next, or the gas deliveries are less than a trickle, reported the Express UK.

Lukashenko said a more severe punishment on the EU by cutting gas supplies received as his answer. Saying a major pipeline could be shut down indefinite if there is no reconsideration.

Reports that countless migrants from the middle eastern nations like Iraq and Syria are flying to Belarus. If any do come, the unsuspecting migrants are told it is an easy entry into the EU. Completing their trip by getting escorted to the Polish border, cites CNN.

Polish officials are getting frantic over the increased number of migrants and a state emergency. Deployed on the border are police stopping attempts to cross and denying asylum to the crossing refugees, which has led to chaos.

The EU's next move

Despite the warning by Lukashenko about sanctioning anyone in Belarus, there might be 30 persons and entities who will be. Belarus tells the EU to shut up about applying the sanctions or else.

Bluntly displeased by what the bloc is doing. Adding that they are threatening and may be closing the borders, but forget who can shut down the gas tap, notes the Republic World.

The Belarusian leader remarked, what if they shut down the natural gas pipelines, which the bloc is dependent on. He stated the leaders of Poland, Lithuania, and the rest of the mindless out there to keep quiet. (Belarus controls the tap)

European Union members are accusing the Minsk leader that he and Putin are colluding to send thousands of immigrants to the border of Poland. Who will be stranded in the middle of nowhere while the bloc struggles to decide what to do?

Data on the most recent attempts to breach the Polish border has reached 468 attempts to crossover last Wednesday, said an official source.

The UN has been monitoring the situation with the declining humanitarian condition getting dreadful, as the European Union to act decisively soon.

Le chantage migratoire du régime Loukachenko est ignoble. Des hommes, femmes et enfants, poussés à la frontière polonaise par des hommes armés, sont utilisés comme arme. La misère sert de monnaie d’échange. L’Europe doit rester unie face à ces méthodes.pic.twitter.com/tkiwVLPXp9 — Fabienne Keller (@fabienne_keller) November 8, 2021

UN High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet stated Wednesday that leaving the immigrants in freezing conditions is too much. Ask that assistance be rendered with appropriate laws to allow it to happen.

French MEP Fabienne Keller mentioned that the proper action would be taken, even with negative consequences.

She posted on Twitter, the polish border dilemma is terrible, and Europe needs to decide on the proper action now!

One way to address humanitarianism is to allow stuck migrants to enter Poland and the rest of the EU. It will stress the member countries, which has happened before.

Belarus tells the EU to shut up because of how the bloc regards Alexander Lukashenko and the current situation. The choice of letting in refugees or having gas supplies is not easy.

