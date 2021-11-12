Prince Charles' closest aide has resigned from his position as a result of allegations that he helped in the knighthood of a contributor to the Prince's charity.

Clarence House revealed on Thursday night that Michael Fawcett, who has worked with Prince Charles for four decades, left his post.

Fawcett started working for the Royal family in 1981, initially as a junior footman and subsequently as a personal valet to the Queen's oldest son. He ascended through the ranks of The Prince's Foundation, eventually becoming its chief executive in 2018.

Top aide who worked for Prince Charles for 40 years resigns

Fawcett reportedly informed a Saudi businessman who contributed £1.5 million to the Duke of Wales' charity in 2017 that he could assist him gain an honor and citizenship, according to a letter released earlier this year.

"In light of His Excellency Sheikh Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz's ongoing and most recent generosity, I am happy to confirm to you, in confidence, that we are willing and happy to support and contribute to the application for citizenship," the letter allegedly written to Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz said, The Telegraph reported.

Mahfouz, 51, who is listed as a supporter on The Prince's Foundation website, has given considerable sums to restoration projects in Scotland, including Dumfries House and the Castle of Mey, which are both of great interest to Prince Charles.

In 2016, the Prince of Wales presented him with a "honorary" CBE during a secret ceremony at Buckingham Palace. According to sources close to the Prince, he was never aware of any relationship between payments to his foundation and honors.

Fawcett temporarily stepped down from his job after the allegations were made public, pending a complete investigation by the Prince's Foundation. Scotland's charity regulator initiated its own probe.

Per The Sun, Fawcett was the man Prince Charles couldn't live without for 40 years. He said that he would "temporarily" resign while the situation was investigated, but that he has chosen to make that choice permanent, even before the conclusions are made public.

Prince of Wales nervously allows a magician read his mind

After paying £1.5 million ($2.1 million), Fawcett was "willing and happy" to help Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz acquire a knighthood and citizenship, according to a letter. The billionaire was given a CBE by Prince Charles, and a forest at a Scottish castle was named after him.

Meanwhile, yesterday, The Prince of Wales willingly permitted a young entrepreneur to read his mind. When Chris Wall, also known by his stage as 'Chris Reads Minds,' asked him to think of a name, number, and color, Prince Charles appeared uncomfortable at first but quickly warmed up.

Wall, 29, brought out a card and scrawled his prediction on it before placing it face down on a table. Prince Charles ultimately chuckled and stated the name of his eldest grandchild: 'George.'

Per Daily Mail, he warned the future king that he "may be wrong, I've been wrong before," but promised him that if he was incorrect, he would have "something for you in my wallet."

The prince was next asked to name a playing card. The ace of clubs was chosen by the prince. " This is your card," Prince Charles read aloud from the back of the card. Wall dug into his wallet and brought out a sealed envelope with one of his business cards with blue, 12, and 'George' scrawled on the back.

