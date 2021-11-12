Donald Trump seems to be still struggling to accept the fact that he lost to Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

According to reports, the ex-POTUS recently referred to his avid supporter, Richard Grenell as his envoy ambassador. Trump also claimed that Grenell traveled to the Kosovo-Serbia border to highlight an economic normalization agreement that his administration introduced before Biden was elected.

Donald Trump's cryptic statement released

Trump made the shocking claim via a lengthy post shared on Jackson Proskow's Twitter account. It is important to note that Trump cannot post the statement on Twitter himself because he has been banned from the platform.

"The great people of Serbia and Kosovo have overcome tremendous obstacles in their pursuit of economic normalization. The agreements my administration brokered are historic and should not be abandoned, many lives are at stake...," he said via The Week.

Shortly after, a White House official told reporters that Trump seems to have a very active imagination. The official also said that the former POTUS doesn't have envoy ambassadors because he is not the president of the United States.

Donald Trump still holds Cabinet meetings

According to The Huffington Post, this is not the first time Trump was accused of running a so-called shadow presidency. After losing to Biden, the former president continued to hold Cabinet meetings with his allies.

Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, described Trump as a fully engaged president and highly focused when he was no longer the leader of the country. Meadows also revealed that the Cabinet meetings are still ongoing.

Read Also: Donald Trump's Final Attempt To Stay In Power Following Joe Biden's Presidential Win Exposed; Ex-POTUS' Efforts Likened To Murder-Suicide Pact

Ex-Potus believes he could be reinstated as president

Trump continues to struggle with accepting the result of the 2020 election. Even though there's been more than enough proof that Biden won fair and square, Trump still believes that he was rigged.

Earlier this year, reports revealed that Trump was convinced that he will be reinstated as president. He asked a handful of states to audit their votes, but those who completed the process confirmed no election fraud.

AL.com said that the only way for the ex-POTUS to return to the presidency is to win the 2024 election. As of late, Trump has not yet filed his candidacy, but he remains as the Republican's top dog in the upcoming election.

Will Donald Trump run for office in 2024?

Earlier this week, Trump told reporters that he will most likely wait until after the 2022 midterm election to announce his potential presidential bid.

The dad of five is also aware of the stand of other potential Republican candidates who said that they wouldn't run if Trump would campaign for the top position, according to Newsweek.

Trump said that this is very nice because it shows that Republicans respect him and are loyal to him.

When asked who he wants to be his running mate if he decides to run for president, Trump said he's eyeing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis because the latter is a good man.

Related Article: Donald Trump's Ally John Eastman Reveals He Was Counting on Former VP Mike Pence To Toss Results of 2020 Election

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.