Donald Trump's ally, John Eastman, recently admitted that he was counting on former Vice President Mike Pence to toss out the results of the 2020 election.

However, Eastman claimed that Pence turned out to be an establishment guy at the end of the day because he didn't side with the ex-POTUS, according to the Huffington Post.

John Eastman under fire for two coup memos

Trump's former ally also came under fire for two notorious coup memos that detailed the various ways that Pence could've challenged or manipulated the number of electoral votes that Joe Biden received.

Eastman is also expected to testify before the House select committee, which is currently investigating the Jan 6 Capitol riot.

John Eastman urged Mike Pence to lie about the 2020 election

In his two-page memo, Eastman detailed his plan on how Pence could throw out the results of the 2020 election. Trump's former ally also urged Pence to declare that no candidate reached the 270 votes in the Electoral College.

This would've thrown the election to the hands of the House of Representatives, and each state will be given a single deciding vote.

Since Republicans controlled 26 state delegations, Trump would've been declared the winner with the majority vote.

Reports also revealed that when Eastman proposed the plan to Pence, Trump was with them at the Oval Office. The conversation took place on Jan. 4, which was two days before the insurrection.

John Eastman subpoena

Earlier this week, reports revealed that a committee aide told Eastman that he could avoid getting subpoenaed if he voluntarily chose to cooperate with the committee's investigation.

"[The committee needs] to determine to what extent there was an organized effort against Vice President Pence and we believe that, you know, some of the actors' names have become known, including John Eastman, who laid it out in a memo," Rep. Jamie Raskin told CNN.

Earlier this year, Pence wrote a letter to Congress saying that he would not do what Trump asked.

Pence said that his oath to support and defend the Constitution prevents him from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which ones should not.

Donald Trump continues to claim that election was rigged

However, Trump saw things differently. During one of his speeches, the ex-POTUS urged Pence to show extreme courage and stand up for the Constitution.

The former president also said that if Pence doesn't do what Trump wants him to do, he would be disappointed in him, according to NPR.

Even though a year has already passed since Biden was named winner in the 2020 election, Trump continues to claim that he should've won.

Melania Trump's husband is still unable to provide any concrete proof that the recent election was rigged. But he continues to spread lies about it.

Last month, Cyber Ninjas also confirmed that the result of the 2020 election was not fraudulent. And the group's report after performing an election audit was regarded with utmost importance because Cyber Ninjas are supporters of Trump.

