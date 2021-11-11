Online searches for "social media abuse" increased by 280 percent on the same day Prince Harry spoke at the conference. For the discussion, Prince Harry was joined by Renee DiResta, technical research manager at Stanford Internet Observatory, and Rashad Robinson, co-chair of the Aspen Commission on Information Disorder and president of Color Of Change. Steven Levy, Wired's editor-at-large, was also present.

"They won't stop until she's dead," Prince Harry said about the Duchess of Sussex during his mental health documentary series earlier this year, as per Express.co. During the virtual event, Prince Harry slammed the British press.

Prince Harry speaks out about deleting social media account

He also stated that he and Meghan do not use social media and will not do so until things change. The Duke went on to say that the internet is "becoming characterized by hatred, division, and deceit," according to new research from Trusted Reviews, which found that on November 9, online interest in "social media abuse" was more than double the average volume.

According to Google Trends statistics, this was an unusual rise in users Googling social media abuse, with internet searches for "delete social media and misinformation" skyrocketing by 150 percent on the same day.

The emails and messages between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their former close advisor Jason Knauf have been revealed in court. The texts were made public on Wednesday as part of an appeal by the Mail On Sunday's publisher against a High Court judge's ruling that the publishing of a letter sent by Meghan Markle to her father was "unlawful."

The letters provide a rare glimpse into the couple's conversations and feelings in the months leading up to their departure from the Royal family. Knauf, Meghan's former head of communications, said that Meghan prepared the letter knowing it might be leaked, and that she intended to "tug at the heartstrings" if that happened, OK! Magazine reported.

Read Also: Rebel Wilson Speaks Out on Her Weight Loss Journey, Thinks She Couldn't Overcome Emotional Eating

Duke of Sussex believes term 'Megxit' is offensive towards Meghan Markle

As a consequence of his growing co-operation with reporters and photographers, Knauf stated in his witness statement that the Duchess had "lost faith that the privacy of her communication with her father would be protected by him."

Also covered was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's involvement in the controversial memoir 'Finding Freedom,' for which she first stated that she had given no permission. Despite his suggestion that removing herself from the project "would be necessary," Knauf stated there was "particular collaboration in writing" at the hearings.

"I totally agree that we have to be able to say we didn't have anything to do with it," Prince Harry said in court emails.

Prince Harry said that "Megxit' is or was a misogynistic" term and was created by a troll, as he addressed an online summit. The Duke of Sussex accused the mainstream media of amplifying the phrase, which ran in news outlets on both sides of the Atlantic, after the couple announced their decision to "step back" from royal duties on January 8, 2020.

As he spoke at an online summit, Prince Harry remarked, "Megxit is or was a sexist" term that was developed by a troll. After the pair announced their plan to "step back" from royal duties on January 8, 2020, the Duke of Sussex criticized the mainstream media of repeating the term, which appeared in news sources on both sides of the Atlantic.

Brexit, which is shorthand for Britain's withdrawal from the European Union, was the inspiration for the term. Prince Harry launched a broad assault on social media corporations, citing research from Bot Sentinel that claimed a handful of Twitter accounts were responsible for 70% of the online vitriol directed towards Meghan, as per Newsweek via MSN.

Related Article: Meghan Markle's Credibility Questioned in Court of Appeal After Former Aide Gives New Statement Against Her

@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.