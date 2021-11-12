According to a Pakistani official, the 'troika plus' conference is aimed at preventing a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan.

Pakistan Hosts the Talks of Four Countries

In a recently published article in MSN News, Pakistan convened discussions on Thursday with special envoys from the US, Russia, and China to discuss the future of Afghanistan, where a rising humanitarian crisis has driven many Afghans to flee to neighboring countries since the Taliban took power in August.

The Taliban-appointed administration has not been recognized by the international world. Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed foreign minister, did not attend the conference but met with the special envoys later in Islamabad.

He also met separately with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other officials to address a variety of problems, including ways to assist Kabul in overcoming an escalating economic crisis and avoiding a refugee catastrophe, according to a report published in The Washington Post.

The Call of Four Countries to the Taliban

According to the joint statement, the United States, Russia, China, and Pakistan called on the Taliban to allow unrestricted humanitarian access and agreed to continue practical engagement with the Taliban to encourage the implementation of moderate and prudent policies that can help achieve a stable and prosperous Afghanistan as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the US has cooperated with the interim Taliban administration, but they are not recognized by the American government. The interim Taliban government came to power when former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani surrendered and after a quick military campaign seized most of Afghanistan, according to a published report in CNN News.

Furthermore, last month, a high-level US interagency group met with Taliban leaders in Doha for several days of negotiations. Earlier this week, the US special envoy told reporters in Brussels that the US was planning for another interagency meeting with the Taliban.

Interim Taliban Government Called for an Inclusive Government

The Taliban were urged to collaborate with fellow Afghans to build an inclusive and representative administration that respects all Afghans' rights and ensures equal participation of women and girls in all parts of Afghan life, according to the joint statement.

Meanwhile, the four nations praised the Taliban's continued commitment to allowing safe passage to and from Afghanistan for all who wish to travel there, and urged quick progress, as winter approaches, on plans to build commercial airports across the country, which are critical to ensuring the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid.

In a press conference with reporters, West, the US special envoy, claimed that the Taliban had mostly kept their word to us, allowing Afghans to whom they owe a special commitment, as well as American citizens and LPRs, to leave the country in recent weeks.

However, the extended troika strongly denounced the recent terrorist acts in Afghanistan and urged the Taliban to cut connections with all foreign terrorist organizations, dismantle and remove them swiftly, and deny room to any terrorist organization functioning inside the country.

