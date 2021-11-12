Moscow reported that another British recon plane prompted the deployment of a Russian fighter jet to chase off another incursion by the Royal Air Force. This comes as problems with Ukraine and the Polish border is putting the Kremlin in dispute with NATO forces.

A Russian official said that NATO is again probing the air defense identification zone (ADIZ) over claimed territory on the Crimean coast. Involved in the umpteenth incident are a Su-30 and a British RC-135 recon-plane over the Russian territory.

Putin warned the west not to mess with Russian interests

It seems the west is poking the bear, and the Kremlin told NATO allies involved in an earlier deployment of warships in the Black Sea what their provocations are for. Adding the Black Sea fleet would not hesitate in a clash, reported the Sun UK.

A message from Russia's ministry of defense informed that an RC-135 plane was close to the border of the Russian Federation. Major General Igor Konashenkov, the spokesman, said the Sukhoi Su-30 was sent up to intercept the UK plane.

He added that the other plane was almost 30 kilometers from the border of the Russian Federation. The interceptor came close to check the British spy plan that immediately aborted its headlong path to move away, cites the Mirror UK.

Russian sources released the video with the incident flying over the southern Black Sea from the peninsula of Crimea, which Putin annexed in 2014.

It was another incident by the US and NATO allies trying to provoke the Kremlin into a bad situation with the interception of a Russian jet fighter of a British recon plane, which was scoured by the Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov as dastardly.

Ryabkov added the US and allies are playing a deadly game to test the Kremlin's resolve.

Recent encounters in Crimean waters

Recently, a Royal Navy vessel went into Crimean waters and had a non-lethal skirmish with the Russian Navy. The HMS Defender Type-45 destroyer illegally sailed into protected waters, not international, when a coast guard vessel engaged it. The encounter engineered to bait Moscow in the Black Sea got serious, notes the BBC.

Other units came in a plane that buzzed the UK destroyer and dropped four bombs to make the Type-45 change course.

Sources say the RC-135 is a spy plane that surveils electronic signals during missions to build an intelligent picture of the enemy. This time the recon plane wants to get any energy signals from radios, radars, and even top-secret weapons.

Only another intrusion by NATO spy planes detected and sent out of Russian Territory, involved was the anti-aircraft missile forces in the country, said the defense ministry.

In a terse statement, Moscow officials noted the increased activities of US and NATO allies in the Black Sea as of late.

The Russian Defense Ministry noted the random drill as aggressive acts by the US, which is a threat to the security and stability of the Crimean region. Primarily the US and UK are saying annexed Crimea is Ukraine's, but the Kremlin says no.

This incident with the Russian Jetfighter that sends a British recon plane will not be the last. Such incidents wherein the west are pushing Putin in a corner will fail. In contrast, the US is losing power on the world stage due to factors of leadership.

