China and the United States struck a remarkable last-minute deal on the margins of COP26 on Wednesday to cooperate on climate change to ensure the summit succeeded. The agreement might pave the way for rigorous discussions leading to a satisfactory finish to the summit, which Boris Johnson described as "in the balance."

Beijing pledged to combat methane and deforestation, as well as a common acceptance of the "seriousness and urgency of the climate crisis" and a commitment to decreasing emissions in the next ten years, but there was little clarity in the strategy.

The move was regarded as part of a push by the two main countries to stake a claim to a key role in the summit's last days, during which neither has taken any action, as per The Telegraph via MSN.

It occurred only hours after the UK issued its proposed language for the final accord at the end of the conference, asking for big polluters like China to come back with more aggressive climate measures next year, as well as the phase-out of fossil fuel subsidies and coal.

Johnson made a hasty trip to Glasgow in an attempt to resurrect the last days of negotiations, which are set to finish on Friday but are anticipated to drag on into the weekend. One of the best ways to minimize warming is to get countries to return as soon as next year with updated plans to decrease emissions before 2030, but this is likely to be contentious among big polluters.

The language will go through multiple adjustments before being issued as a final version over the weekend when it will be evident whether the UK government met their summit goals to "keep 1.5C alive."

According to one seasoned watcher of the discussions, the combined China-US deal would benefit in reaching a final agreement since it would prohibit Beijing from blocking key sections of the document.

Xi Jinping, Joe Biden to hold virtual summit next week

President Xi Jinping said China "stands ready to engage with the United States" to get relations back on track, just days before a scheduled virtual meeting with US counterpart Joe Biden.

This comes as the two countries attempt to restore contact lines to reduce tensions and re-establish bilateral ties, despite ongoing disagreements over Taiwan and US concerns over Beijing's nuclear weapons.

China "stands ready to cooperate with the United States to deepen exchanges and cooperation across the board" based on mutual respect and peaceful coexistence, Xi said in a congratulatory letter to the National Committee on US-China Relations.

Following a closed-door meeting between China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi and US national security advisor Jake Sullivan in Switzerland last month, Chinese and US officials agreed in principle to have a virtual meeting between the two presidents before the end of the year.

A Chinese government adviser who spoke on the condition of anonymity to the South China Morning Post said that the upcoming Xi-Biden meeting would set the tone for solid bilateral dialogue on trade and the military.

US officials had pushed for an in-person Xi-Biden meeting, but because of China's harsh pandemic control rules, the two sides had to settle for a video conference instead. The news of the presidential summit was originally reported by Reuters.

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to the claims by saying that working-level negotiations were underway to corroborate information, but she declined to provide specifics. The meeting takes place in the midst of simmering tensions over Taiwan and US fears over China's nuclear capability.

