Kamala Harris will travel to Europe next week to participate in the "Paris Conference on Libya." This trip will serve as the vice president's first time to visit Europe since she was sworn into office earlier this year.

According to reports, Harris will address the plight of migrant workers and refugees at the event. However, she won't discuss the U.S.-Mexico border issue.

The vice president is expected to call for stronger borders for Libya amid criticisms that she and President Joe Biden have received.

"We want to show support for the Libyan people as they move towards national elections and as they focus on the importance of the withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries and fighters from Libya. We want to build a stable and prosperous Libya free from foreign interference and capable of combatting terrorism within its borders," the White House said in a statement via Fox News.

Kamala Harris will meet with Emmanuel Macron

Harris will also attend a Paris Peace Forum, where she will back a global approach to gender issues, rising inequality, and sports diplomacy.

The US vice president will also meet with French President Emmanuel Macron following Biden's brief fallout regarding Australia's nuclear-powered submarine deals.

Last week, Biden met with Macron to alleviate any negative feelings developed following their disagreement regarding the US-Australia submarine deal.

The two leaders were photographed laughing and smiling at the G7 Summit, which shows that they may have repaired their relationship.

Celia Belin, a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution's Center, said that Harris is the last high-level American official that will head to Paris.

According to NPR, Harris' upcoming trip can help her build her foreign policy tactics. After all, she's not very experienced in the field. The vice president needs to meet foreign leaders and develop her views to strengthen her backbone on foreign policy.

Kamala Harris handles migration, border control issues

Harris was elected into office earlier this year, and Biden entrusted her with stemming the migration on the southern border.

At the time, a senior administration official said that Harris' role would focus on two things. First, Harris is tasked with curbing the current flow of migrants. Second, she needs to implement a long-term strategy that will address the root cause of migration, according to NBC News.

The vice president said that she would be working closely with stakeholders, the private sector, civil society, and members of Congress to address the root causes of migration.

However, Republicans think that Harris has not been doing enough to address the issue.

In June, Harris visited a border-patrol facility near US and Mexico. While there, she encouraged everyone to focus on children and practical solutions to migration and not reduce it to a political issue, according to Reuters.

Two months ago, Harris also expressed her concerns over law enforcement officers' treatment of Haitian migrants crossing the country's border. This showed her dedication to the important issue that has been plaguing the country.

