Investigations regarding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot are still ongoing, and those who participated could face prison sentences.

According to reports, Scott Fairlamb, 44, has been named the first Jan. 6 Capitol rioter to be sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail.

Initially, he was recommended for a 41 to 51-month prison time, but Judge Royce Lamberth said that 41 months is what Fairlamb deserves because he was also the first rioter to come forward and admit his wrongdoing.

Scott Fairlamb issues tearful apology during sentencing

A tearful Fairlamb apologized to the judge and said that what he did during this year's demonstrations was out of character. He also said that he wasn't raised to incite violence on other people.

The former MMA fighters previously made headlines for assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. He reportedly entered the building through a window that was already broken.

In a video clip that surfaced after the attack, Fairlamb can be heard encouraging other rioters to mob forward. And three days later, he filmed himself showing no remorse for what he did.

Read Also: Donald Trump Won't Be Able To Keep Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Documents a Secret, Federal Judge Claims

Scott Fairlamb claimed he wanted to protest again

According to CNN, Fairlamb tagged Representative Cori Bush on his Instagram post that is filled with racist and sexist remarks. He also told one of his friends via a text message that he would lead the protests at the Capitol once again if the opportunity arose.

The police officer that Fairlamb punched on the face did not sustain serious injuries because he was wearing a face shield.

Lamberth told Fairlamb during his sentencing that if he had gone to trial, he believed that no jury member would acquit him of his wrongdoing.

Judge Royce Lamberth urges other rioters to come forward

The judge also urged those who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to come forward just like Fairlamb did. After all, even if they stay silent, the court still has a way of tracking them down.

In his plea, Fairlamb revealed that he has always supported law enforcement. After all, his brother works as a Secret Service agent.

According to Fairlamb, he has been banned from talking to his brother out of respect for the latter's position.

"This is not Scott Fairlamb. That's not who I am. That's not who I was raised to be. I truly regret my actions that day," he said via MSN.

Prior to his sentencing, Fairlamb's lawyer asked the judge if they could give his client 17 months prison time. However, the request was denied by the court.

After Fairlamb leaves prison, he will be placed under 36-month surveillance to ensure that he won't incite more violence, according to MMA Fighting.

Donald Trump accused of spreading election fraud lies

Thousands of Donald Trump's supporters flocked to the Capitol earlier this year to prevent the Senate from declaring Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.

Prior to the riot, Trump appeared in his "Stop the Steal" rally, where he told Republicans that the 2020 election was rigged.

Related Article: Donald Trump's Lawyer Files for Another Appeal Preventing the Release of Documents Relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot on Friday

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.