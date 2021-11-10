Donald Trump and his lawyers' attempts to fight for the ex-POTUS's executive privilege could finally end this Friday.

Earlier this week, a judge rejected Trump's request not to release the White House documents pertaining to the January 6 Capitol Riot on Friday, November 12.

Following the court's decision not to heed his plea, Trump's lawyer, Jesse Binnall, immediately filed a notice of appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Judge explains decision not to grant Donald Trump's request

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan explained her decision not to allow Trump to exercise his executive privilege by saying that he doesn't have one. After all, he's no longer the president of the United States.

Chutkan also released a 39-page opinion that rejected Trump's dubious claims following last week's hearing.

"First, the incumbent President has already spoken to the compelling public interest in ensuring that the Select Committee has access to the information necessary to complete its investigation. Accordingly, the court holds that the public interest lies in permitting - not enjoining - the combined will of the legislative and executive branches to study the events that led to and occurred on January 6, and to consider legislation to prevent such events from ever occurring again," she wrote via the Huffington Post.

Chutkan also detailed some of Trump's statements regarding the 2020 election, where he insisted that the only way he could lose is if there were election fraud.

Prior to the January 6 Capitol riot, Trump also appeared in the "Stop the Steal" rally, where he repeated the statement that the "election was rigged." He also encouraged his supporters to flock to the White House and fight for what they believe in.

Chairman Bennie Thompson praised Chutkan's ruling because it affirms the importance of the Select Committee's job to help Americans get the answers they have been looking for.

Joe Biden rejected Donald Trump's executive privilege plea

Prior to Tuesday's ruling, Joe Biden already rejected Trump's request for the executive privilege by saying that it's inappropriate to hide information that Americans should know about.

Shortly after, Trump filed a lawsuit to prevent the Select Committee from requesting the documents and for the archivist not to be allowed to hand them over to the court.

However, Chutkan reiterated that the dispute over the January 6 Capitol riot documents has seemingly turned into a feud between Trump and Biden. Since the latter is the current president of the country, his views will be given greater weight, according to CNBC.

House Committee issues subpoenas to Trump's allies

This week, the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot also issued ten subpoenas to former members of Trump's administration, which increased the total number to 35.

Senior adviser Stephen Miller, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, personnel director John McEntee, deputy chief of staff Chris Liddell, campaign manager Bill Stepien, and spokesman Jason Miller are asked to submit documents pertaining to the January 6 Capitol riot by November 23, according to ABC News.

