Bryant Ranch Prepack has recalled 500 mg tablets of Methocarbamol, the generic equivalent of the muscle relaxer/pain medicine Robaxin, due to a serious packing error.

Recall of Methocarbamol 500mg

In a recently published article in Miami Herald, according to a press statement from the US Food and Drug Administration, Bryant Ranch Prepack has issued a voluntary recall for one batch of Methocarbamol 500mg tablets (FDA).

The bottles labeled "Methocarbamol 500mg Tablets" really contain "Methocarbamol 750mg Tablets," according to the firm. That's a greater dose than your doctor could have recommended. Bryant is also recalling a batch of 30-count, 60-count, and 90-count bottles.

Excessive Central Nervous System depression may occur if the 750mg dosage is used instead of the 500mg pills. As a consequence, you may suffer nausea, drowsiness, fainting, falls, seizures, coma, and death, among other symptoms. If you believe you've had symptoms, you should see your doctor, according to a report published in BGR.

Read Also: FDA Issues Recall Order for Enoki Mushrooms Over Potential Listeria Contamination

How To Identify the Pain Medicine?

The following Methocarbamol 500mg batches are affected: Lot 163935 has an expiration date of October 22nd. The product is recognizable by a red and white label with a yellow border at the top and bottom, and the top of the label states 'Packaged by Bryant Ranch Prepack.'

Meanwhile, set aside that lot and contact Bryant to return the pills if you are a distributor or wholesaler. If you are a patient, stop taking the recalled pills and return them to your pharmacy for a refund. Also, contact your doctor as soon as possible, as per MSN News.

After contacting a medical provider, report any problems to the FDA through its MedWatch Adverse Event website or by filling out a form obtained by calling 800-332-1088.

What Should You Do as a Consumer?

Bryant Ranch Prepack has begun alerting distributors and consumers about the recall and arranging for the return of the recalled pain medication. Distributors and doctors who got pain medications from the recalled batch should stop selling them and return them to Byrant.

Bryant Ranch Prepack advises consumers who have bottles of Methocarbamol 500mg Tablets from the contaminated lot to stop using them immediately. You may return them and make an appointment with your doctor. Whether you're not sure if the pain medication you recently got is part of the recall, speak with your doctor.

In the official notification on its website, the corporation gives contact information for the recall. Details on how to report adverse reactions and quality issues to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program may also be found there.

Furthermore, the corporation is also arranging for the bottles to be returned. Consumers who have these bottles should stop taking the pills immediately and contact their doctor for a replacement, according to the business. Patients who are taking these medicines and feel they have had an adverse reaction to them should notify their healthcare practitioner.

Related Article: FDA Recalls 2 Blood Pressure Medicines, Asks the Public To Stop Taking Them



@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.