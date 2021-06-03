Concord Farms is the fifth company to issue an enoki mushroom recall since April 2021, owing to a possible listeria infection. According to the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) notice, the recalled enoki mushrooms were farmed in Korea and transferred from California to retail locations through multiple produce wholesalers.

Product distributors or wholesalers from specified states, including Illinois, Maryland, New York, California, Pennsylvania, and Texas, delivered the recalled mushrooms to stores across the country. The mushrooms were sold in 5.3-oz./150-g and 7-oz./200-g packages.

While no illnesses have been recorded as a result of using the products, anyone who purchased the mushrooms should return them for a refund and contact the firm if they have any questions.

FDA issues a second recall of enoki mushrooms

On April 20, the FDA issued its first enoki mushroom recall after routine testing by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development revealed Listeria monocytogenes in 7.05-oz./200-g packages of enoki mushrooms from Guan's Mushroom Co. On May 5, the recall was expanded to include 3.5-oz./100-g enoki mushroom packs, SELF reported.

Golden Medal Mushroom Inc. issued a recall on all 7.05-oz./200-g packages of enoki mushrooms on April 22. After regular testing by the California Department of Public Health detected listeria bacteria, Rainfield Marketing Group recalled all cases of its 150-g packages of enoki mushrooms on May 28. Marquis Worldwide Specialty Inc. announced a recall of all 200-g packs of organic enoki mushrooms also on May 28. The mushrooms from this brand were from an undisclosed location, according to the FDA.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said listeria bacteria causes listeriosis, which sickens approximately 1,600 individuals and kills around 260 people in the United States each year.

Many instances are moderate, exhibiting the usual food poisoning symptoms like fever and diarrhea. Healthy people usually do not need to be hospitalized or get listeriosis treatments.

However, certain people are at a higher risk of more severe symptoms and may require antibiotic treatment. Examples of these are pregnant women, infants, individuals over 65, and others with compromised immune systems.

The CDC said high-risk people are vulnerable to an invasive listeria infection, which occurs when the infection spreads outside of the digestive tract and becomes systemic, resulting in symptoms such as disorientation, loss of balance, and stiff neck.

Invasive listeriosis in pregnant women may merely cause flu-like symptoms, such as tiredness or muscle pains, but it can lead to major pregnancy problems. In some cases, listeria may be fatal.

Cooking meals at a temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit (73.8 degrees Celsius) reduces the danger of food contamination.

Customers who purchased the recalled mushrooms may get a refund. Individuals who consumed the mushrooms and are experiencing problems should seek medical advice, as per Fox.

Read Also: Supreme Court Denies Johnson & Johnson's Appeal To Throw Out $2 Billion Penalty in Talc Baby Powder Cancer Verdict

Where to report if you bought recalled enoki mushrooms?

Per Miami Herald, here is a list of the recalled products:

Concord Farms is recalling 150g/5.3-ounce packs of South Korean enoki mushrooms with the UPC 049995041049. If you have any questions, call Concord at 323-582-6000 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday.

All cases of Guan's 150g/5.3-ounce bags of seafood mushrooms from China, UPC 859267007501, product code 3460, are being recalled. Listeria was discovered in one pack during testing by the state of California. Guan's may be reached at 323-597-0346 from noon to 7 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday.

Conah Organic Enoki Mushrooms in 200g packs are being recalled by Marquis Worldwide. Call 626-810-6426 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday if you have any questions.

All cases of Sun Hong Foods' 150g/5.3-ounce bags of Chinese seafood mushrooms with the UPC 6953150011881 are being recalled. Listeria was discovered in several samples tested by the state of California. Sun Hong may be reached at 323-597-1112 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday.

Rainfield Marketing is recalling all cases of Enoki Mushrooms (Product of Korea) 150g/5.3-ounce bags with the UPC 085412004020. Listeria was discovered in one pack during testing by the state of California. Rainfield may be reached at 323-825-2825 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday.

Related Article: 78 Brands of Sunscreen for Recall Over Carcinogen Contamination as Summer Looms

@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.