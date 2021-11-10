The United States and France are working to revitalize trust with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, and French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday after sitting down for a bilateral meeting at Elysee Palace after a mishap with Australian submarine deal.

The two countries plan to rekindle their relationship after the United States struck a deal in September, supporting Australia to develop nuclear submarines. However, the agreement caused the sinking of a French submarine contract with the latter country. Harris' trip to Paris is scheduled for five days and is the latest effort in the U.S.'s weeks-long diplomatic action to make amends with the country.

US, French Relations

Macron expressed his gratitude to Harris for traveling to France during their meeting, saying he was "extremely grateful" for the U.S. vice president's presence. Macron added that Harris did not need concern because the "French people are extremely proud to have you." The French president said that he had a previous meeting with United States President Joe Biden last month regarding the G20 summit, a "very fruitful meeting," CNN reported.

Harris also announced that the U.S. had joined an international initiative led by France that would protect civilians against cyberattacks and dishearten meddling in elections digitally. The announcement came three years after former United States President Donald Trump's administration declined to join the effort.

The agreement is called the Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace and is a nonbinding declaration and only largely symbolic. However, many see Harris' visit to France as a similar thing. In the weeks after the snubbed deal between France and Australia because of the U.S., Biden's administration has done all it can to revitalize its relationship with Macron's government.

The situation was extremely tense that when Harris first arrived in France to meet with President Macron, she was asked by a reporter whether or not she needed to make amends. "I'm very happy to be in Paris," said the U.S. vice president in response to the reporter's question, the New York Times reported.

Trouble for Democracy?

Harris' trip to France also came as she is set to deliver pre-recorded remarks on Tuesday at a virtual summit for the Democracy Alliance, a network of liberal donors that billionaire George Soros funds in part. A source confirmed that the vice president was slated to speak at the two-day "Saving Our Democracy Donor Summit.

Reportedly, the summit's agenda included issues such as critical race theory, coming at a time when the Democratic Party was struggling in elections nationwide. The Democracy Alliance was founded in 2005 and has publicly claimed that there is an "unprecedented right-wing assault on democracy." Members of the group are required to donate at least $100,0000 to specific liberal groups.

The vice president follows President Biden's efforts, who, in 2011, also addressed the group during the time when he was the vice president for then-President Barack Obama. Additionally, Harris' trip to France included discussing issues regarding the U.S.-Mexico border and the surge of migrants and refugees, Fox News reported.

