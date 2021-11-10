Shailene Woodley has some strong words for those who are continuously spreading lies about her fiancé, Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, which prevented him from participating in his team's game. He was also banned from competing this season after he lied about his vaccination status.

Shailene Woodley confirms that the mystery man is not her fiancé

Earlier this week, one publication published a photo of an unnamed man wearing an all-black ensemble, and they assumed that it was Rodgers. Since the Green Bay Packer quarterback is still technically in quarantine, a lot of people assumed that Rodgers broke this to grab a cup of coffee in Los Angeles.

Since Woodley knows her fiancé better than anyone else, she quickly slams the rumors. On her social media account, the "Divergent" actress said that Rodgers' feet are much bigger compared to the unnamed man's feet. He also said that Rodgers' hands are hairy, whereas the man in the photo has clean hands. The actress also said that Rodgers would never drive the car that the unnamed man was photographed in.

Aaron Rodgers claims he didn't mean to lie

Woodley's defense came in the heels of Rodgers' recent explanation over claims that he lied about being immunized. The athlete said that he wanted to tell the interviewer that he was planning to get vaccinated.

However, he soon discovered that he was allergic to certain substances found in both the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. So, he ended up refusing to get the jab.

"At the time, my plan was to say that I've been immunized. It wasn't some sort of ruse or lie, it was the truth. Had there been a follow-up to my statement that I've been immunized, I would have responded with this. I would've said, 'Look, I'm not some sort of anti-vax flat-earther...,'" he said via Entertainment Tonight.

During last week's interview, Rodgers also said that he's taking full responsibility for what he said. And the athlete added that he understands why some people thought his statement about the COVID-19 vaccine was misleading, according to BuzzFeed News.

Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard fined

Following his admission, reports revealed that Rodgers attended a Halloween party despite not being vaccinated. And this move violated the protocols that the NFL put in place. The league prohibits unvaccinated players from attending gatherings with more than three people.

Other than Rodgers, Green Bay Packers receiver Allen Lazard was also fined the same amount as Woodley's fiancé. The entire team was also fined $300,000. Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said that they understand the league's decision. He also vowed to educate the team members on the importance of following protocols, especially with the advent of COVID-19, according to CNN.

