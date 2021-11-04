Chinese space technology is becoming more advanced at a fast pace which the US never anticipated. The Americans are raising concerns that Beijing will use the technology and weaponize it for outer space combat.

Since the Tiangong Space Station and a smaller satellite with manipulator's arms got up are the precursors of big steps to space., according to US officials. Even if the technologies are not directed as an offensive towards Washington, officials claim it's part of such an alleged scheme.

Chinese space technology advancement threatens the US

Compared to other nations, the People's Republic of China is one of the most innovative technological terms, remarked a US Lieutenant.

Lieutenant General B Chance Saltzman, 52, warned that Beijing is developing all the tech and capabilities, which should not be taken for granted. As the deputy chief of space operations, nuclear and cyber, he said that transparency is the key to keeping from any conflict in space, reported the Express UK.

At the international conference in London last Wednesday, he stated that global partnerships and friends would play a vital role as we continue to develop resilient architectures. Adding that more robust, we will be determined by an adversary or player's cost and benefit analysis. The results of any aggressive action will depend on the factors.

Furthermore, developing and sharing access to space will be the key to promoting peace in space, cited iNews.

Lt. Gen. Saltzman said that working with the UK Space Command would be an effective method to move into space and counter Chinese space technology.

One of China's thrusts in getting technologies up and running is that more than one is in the works compared to other nations. The US seeks to match it, but Beijing is better at it.

The US challenged by the pace Chinese develop advanced space systems

The number of space launches made by the Chinese space agency in 2021 alone has already reached 40 before December. A month ago, the PRC spacecraft Shijian 21 satellite was sent to orbit in space, noted Space.

Officially the satellite is a test best to take away space debris, said Chinese officials, as its primary function is to test its homegrown space tech. But Washington is not convinced and thinks it's an 'anti-satellite' satellite to go after US space vehicles.

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp had spectacular success with the perfect launch of its vaunted Long March 3B. It blasted off to space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre without a hitch.

Sources say the satellite did one orbit then sped up at hypersonic plus speeds to hit a target, missing by 24 miles away. Experts have called attention and cautioned the spacecraft to be like the Cold War-era Soviet nuclear system, identified FOBS.

Beijing knows that rockets are the key to getting ahead, and the US is lagging far behind, while China pushes the threshold more to be the best in space. However, interstellar flight is not a capability for now.

China wants to be developing Chinese space technology for science and resources, but the US is trying to paint its efforts as not benign, prompting fears of a war space. However, the PLA may have made the most secret satellite killing tech ever.

