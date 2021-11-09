The Pentagon has mentioned that China revs up its increased nuclear threat by adding more warheads to its arsenal. It comes as Beijing took Washington by surprise with its hyper glide vehicle that can carry a nuclear warhead and orbit the earth.

Concern by US officials with the leapfrogging of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in many aspects of military advancement.

According to the US Department of Defense (US DoD), it is a threat that will overlap in due time because Beijing is hurtling headlong to surpass America.

PLA nuclear advancement has exceeded US expectations

Sources are grimly predicting a total of 700 nuclear warheads coming soon by 2027 and around 1000 by 2030, reported the Express UK.

This alarming report shows that the PRC has exceeded the projection of the US, which was a year ago. PRC has about 200 warheads that will rise significantly in 2030.

These figures are based on the speedy adoption of modern weaponry that includes striking back with a nuclear option, plus building multiple missile silos for their upcoming arsenal.

Similar to the US, China is developing a nuclear triad, which encompasses launching via land and being released from aircraft. Last would be the deadliest, which is coming from an SLBM or submarine-launched ballistic missile. All these systems are counter deterrents, not a first strike option, cites the Global Times.

But, the US has about 3,750 nukes and keeping them at this number with no increases in the future. It is a huge drop from the 10,000 it had in 2003. If China revs up its increased nuclear threat to have all the nukes ready, that won't be a surprise.

The US expects Xi to be transparent about their arsenal

According to one report, China is not looking to have a first strike option against the US. Their weapons exist to stop attacks from the US or hostile actors. But the US is concerned over the PLA's intent.

One US defense official remarked that the PRC is developing its weapons fast, which he said it is getting to become worrisome.

The US expects China to become transparent and explain what is happening, but the Chinese remain as if nothing is to explain. The Pentagon expects China to be predictable and have fewer capabilities than would be capable. In Beijing's point of view, they need to outdo anywhere.

Remarking on the situation, the US official begs the question of what does China wants to achieve.

According to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, who spoke about the quick of the PRC's progress that has overshadowed the US, he called the rapid advance of Beijing as a world power is enormous, and America might not be able to cope.

Pentagon officials have deemed China as its primary concern shortly. The People's Liberation Army, if it goes well, should be a force hegemon by 2049, noted TRT World. This is not making the US any confident.

Beijing is lining up a dangerous array of capabilities to field forces for air, space, and sea forces that will rival the US and Russia.

Taiwan is caught in a power struggle between the US and China. Taipei gets the US and some allies' support

US sources claim that China can mount an invasion of Taiwan by 2027, but the US is bringing allies into play. If China revs up its increased nuclear threat that the US cannot defend, Taiwan might be forced to follow.

