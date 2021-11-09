Illinois Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker announced on Monday an update to current state law from the 1970s that allows consequences to be enforced on individual workers who refuse to comply with coronavirus-related mandates regarding vaccines, masks, and testing.

In a statement, Pritzker argued that masks, vaccines, and testing requirements were crucial in saving the lives of people in the workplace and in communities. The official added that one of his priorities was keeping the workplace safe. Pritzker praised the General Assembly for ensuring that the Health Care Right of Conscience Act was not wrongly used.

Vaccine Mandate Non-Compliance Penalties

The Health Care Right of Conscience Act, which was enacted in 1978, was originally designed to allow medical professionals to refuse to receive or participate in health care services that are contrary to their personal beliefs. This includes religious or moral objections to specific services, including abortion.

Democratic Attorney General Kwame Raoul urged Pritzker to officially clarify that the decades-old legislation did not restrict workplaces' measures that aimed to curb the spread of deadly, communicable diseases such as COVID-19. When the governor signed SB 1169 into law, he noted that the amendment will ensure that vaccine mandates in the region could continue to protect people's lives, Fox News reported.

Employees have previously filed lawsuits claiming that they cannot be penalized for refusing to receive the coronavirus vaccines because of the legislation providing a conscience-based exemption. Some workers have also claimed exemptions from taking preventive steps, including wearing face masks or testing for a coronavirus infection.

While Democrats have said that religious exemptions were still in place under federal law, many experts disputed the availability of such under the federal statutes that the governor's office cited. The exemptions are currently allowed under the Civil Rights Act nationwide. On the other hand, two cases invoking the United States Constitution's Free Exercise of Religion clause are proceeding in Maine and New York.

"I hope this provides clarity to the situation as we work to protect the public's health and beat back this pandemic that has taken so much from us," said Senate President Don Harmon, a Democrat from Oak Park, ABC7 Chicago reported.

Coronavirus Status

The situation comes as one new state was removed from Chicago's travel advisory. Arkansas is the region to drop out of the city's "orange category" on the advisory this week. However, officials noted that Alabama, Mississippi, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Virginia are also eligible to get off the list next week if metrics continue to remain below the threshold.

Additionally, more Chicago Police Department employees have recorded their vaccination status on the city's online portal. But the response rate is still lagging based on figures released by city officials on Monday.

The response rate of the police department increased to 77.9%, a 4%jump from the rate seen last week. The department continues to be the only agency to not have at least 80% in compliance with the vaccine mandate.

In a statement, Police Supt. David Brown said there were 35 police officers who were on a no-pay status for non-compliance with the city's mandate to disclose whether or not they have been vaccinated. When the mandate took effect last month, there were as many as 50 officers on a no-pay status, NBC Chicago reported.



