Two German companies were exposed by German broadcaster ARD, and the Daily Welt am Sonntag to be supplying Chinese warship components were rapped by the UK. Their business was called illegal, and they should not make these components for Beijing's naval ships.

Relations between China and Brussels are not perfect, and lately, the European Union's support of Taiwan has not been very positive.

There is a perception that China cannot be trusted, but on the same token, it was the Biden administration that lied about the AUKUS and took the European Union out of the loop during the Afghan pullout.

A probe reveals about Germans firms

Digging up the activities of two German manufacturers by ARD and Welt am Sonntag showed that these firms have deals to build engines for People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) surface vessels. Their factories developed these engines as well, reports the Express UK.

They named the two firms with Chinese contracts, and one is MTU in Friedrichshafen and Volkswagen's French subsidiary of Man.

When interviewed by the investigators, they said that everything they have done was legal, from the imports and their dealing. Working with the Chinese military was not hidden, cites FA News.

The other firm MTU said it was not supplying engine components for Chinese warships or anything to the Chinese Defence Ministry or armed forces.

The UK immediately accuses these German companies of not being happy about any EU member sidestepping any arms embargo against China.

No EU cannot impose on Germany

What Brussels said was contested by a Cologne-based lawyer and export expert, Sebastian Rossner, who explained that contracts with Beijing are legal and binding. He remarked to the ARD public broadcaster that the arms embargo of China was never subject to European treaties. So, ship engines are perfectly legal for delivery to the Chinese navy, notes DW News.

Rossner added a critical observation because the EU cannot stop the two firms from its Chinese contracts, saying that the Dual-Use Regulation should be overhauled to change it or formally enforce an arms embargo.

When the Italian MEP heard Marco Campomenosi of the European Parliament, they had a message to the EU. They asked that aside be chosen, whether between China or the West, the US and UK.

Gave parting shots, saying that a probe by media did reveal that Germany has been building engines for the Chinese navy.

Mention the Luyang-III class destroyers are the vessels used by the Chinese military to expand in the Indo-Pacific. The engines are German-made and also supplied by MTU, the firm.

If proven that is the case for the two firms, it is a shortcut to bypass the sanctions and limit weapons sales to China.

Washington has cautioned the EU of Chinese armed forces spreading out in Asia, but they prefer that Berlin not do business with Beijing when they have no problems. The US is using its connection with the European Union to lessen ways for the Chinese to arm up.

The UK and the US want the EU to do the legwork for them, even as the German companies followed the rules in making components from German warships.

