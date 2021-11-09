In a retort to the climate summit, Beijing scours Cop 26 goals as unrealistic and will pursue what it perceives are the best emission target. Despite what the west and its allies think about China's alternate path to zero CO2, it will ignore them and Joe Biden's antics at the summit's podium lashing out.

Even before the Glasgow Summit, many have predicted that the meeting would not get the support it needed. Especially with Russia and China, who are called polluters for not adopting green energy.

As a backdrop to COP 26, there is a shortage of gas and coal in Europe. Vladimir Putin's choice does not dive into green energy proved wise, while the EU faces a winter.

China says climate chnage plans are not doable

Chinese officials have panned the climate change commitments by those who agreed at keeping most global warming at less than two centigrade as fantasy. Senior adviser of the delegation from China, Wang Yi, contested that it is even realistic that the 1.9C is achievable, reported the Express UK.

He pointed out that members of the COP 26 are out of it, thinking pegging the goal at 1.9C or 2.7C is not practical. Instead, he suggested that it's better to base on a more concrete action or solution.

President Xi Jinping did not attend the climate summit at Glasgow and chose to forego attending it.

He added that the negotiators would be only 50, not more than a hundred, when they went to Paris.

Wang added that pandemic protocols with the 21-day isolation had reduced the number of members to make the delegation. Isolating too many members is not acceptable on the return back when Beijing scours Cop 26 Goals as unrealistic, which it finds as not practical for everyone.

Joe Biden takes the stage again

On the stage in Cop 26, US President Joe Biden, 78, called Xi's nonappearance as an error; then went on to posture on stage, and even allegedly slipping off while talking, cited the Independent.

Wang added why Beijing should commit when it disagrees with the climate change goals. He said that China is denounced as a polluter and somehow singled out for it. He added that how his country is perceived cannot be changed, and he could do nothing about that.

He stressed that changes are planned to have a reasonable goal for China, all that needs to be done is in consideration. Also, the attitude toward the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) allows their efforts to be discounted.

A position paper was submitted by Beijing to reach the zero-emission goal for 2030, which are five documents that outline how to deal with peaked CO2 gas emission by 2030, noted the BBC.

The diplomat said that Beijing's efforts to inform the west of the actions towards the climate is generally ignored, also unread. Adding that from all the documents and its position papers is even more than some countries in the west.

But, according to the Rhodium Group that marked the PRC with 27 percent emissions of carbon gases in 2019. But the US is the second-worst, and India is the third one.

Wang said that China is developing and cannot accept the COP 26 goals, which will be a challenge. Peaking would be much easier than zero carbon.

Beijing rubs Cop 26 goals as unrealistic concerning its demands on other nations and benefits a few only, which is a problem.

