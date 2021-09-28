NFL star Josh Norman was rushed to the hospital after he coughed up blood following last weekend's game.

According to CBS Sports, Norman spent Sunday night in the hospital after he was knocked out of the first half of the game due to a chest injury. Normal also started coughing up blood that left his teammates feelings concerned.

Following a series of tests, it was determined that the San Francisco 49ers cornerback had bruised lungs. He also sustained tissue damage. Norman stayed in the hospital until Monday night to receive treatment and diagnosis.

Hours later, ESPN NFL reporter Nick Wagoner confirmed that he's already out of the hospital.

Norman is out of the hospital now, according to Shanahan. He was in meetings today. There's a possibility he could play this week. He has to clear some further tests before he's cleared to play again. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 27, 2021

Norman's head coach, Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Norman is day-to-day with his bruised lung. Several reporters tweeted about Norman's injury. Mike Garafolo was the one that confirmed that Norman is doing OK following the incident.

#49ers CB Josh Norman, who was ruled out of last night’s game with a chest injury suffered in the first half, was taken to the hospital after spitting up blood, sources say. All tests came back OK but Norman spent the night in the hospital as a precaution. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 27, 2021

Read Also: NFL Legend Patriots Coach Belichick Turns Down Presidential Honor Following Capitol Riot

Josh Norman's history with the NFL

According to KNBR, Norman wants to return to the field next week. However, such a quick return might seem insane especially since lung injuries are very serious.

The cornerback signed with the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the regular season and was slated to return as a third-teamer on the team's depth chart. His other teammates include Zach Kerr and Arden Key.

Before joining the San Francisco 49ers, Norman was the first part of the Washington Redskins. He played college football at Coastal Carolina and was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2012.

Earlier this month, Norman also made headlines after his video reaction to getting drafted by the San Francisco 49ers was shared online. Prior to this drafting, Norman played football as a free agent.

CB Josh Norman (@J_No24) gets a call mid-interview from his agent. Letting him know the #Niners want to sign him.



“Going to the bay… Let’s go get ‘em… #49ers” [🎥: GOAT FARM] pic.twitter.com/KffCKXqCO6 — 49ers & NFL News 24/7 (@49ersSportsTalk) September 6, 2021

In the clip shared by his new team, Norman receives a call from an unnamed man. The man informs Norman that he has been drafted by the San Francisco 49ers.

The athlete seemed chill throughout the phone conversation. And when asked if he was on board to join the team, he said that he's lock and loaded.

After he hung up the phone, Norman expressed his excitement about joining his new team.

Will Josh Norman return to the field next week?

Unfortunately, his recent injury could derail his performance as the cornerback for the San Francisco 49ers.

According to Mercury News, there's a possibility for the team to add a veteran to their roster if Norman won't be able to play in the upcoming game. The team could also reunite with free agent Richard Sherman.

Norman's coach is expected to address the media via a conference today. And Shanahan will most likely give an update regarding Norman's condition and say whether he's fit to return to the game next week

Meanwhile, Norman isn't the only NFL star that suffered an injury recently.

Jason Verrett tore his ACL in week 1 of the game, and Emmanuel Moseley suffered a knee injury that prevented him from participating in the first two games.

K'Waun Williams also injured his calf and Dontae Johnson suffered a shoulder injury.

Related Article: NFL News: Patriot's Owner Says Game Will Kick Off In September, Safety Precautions Against COVID-19 In Place

Every RB trying to put Josh Norman on a highlight reel..😂 pic.twitter.com/CapALfQXx7 — Alex (@EastCoastTitan) September 27, 2021

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.