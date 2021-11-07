First Lady Jill Biden will spearhead a nationwide effort to encourage parents of children aged 5 to 11 to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The FLOTUS will lead the campaign after the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) approved the Pfizer-BioNTech jab for the age group last week.

On Monday, Jill Biden will visit Franklin Sherman Elementary School in Virginia, which will be housing a pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic, according to Forbes.

The school holds historical significance because it was the first institution to administer the polio vaccine in 1954.

Biden administration encourages Americans to get vaccinated

According to The Hill, the Biden administration has been undertaking similar campaigns to encourage vaccines among kids aged 15 and older. They have also been providing answers to questions regarding the efficacy of the jabs and their side effects.

Jill Biden has been helping her husband, Joe Biden, and his administration spread the word about the benefits of getting vaccinated, especially among children.

The first lady has been traveling across the country to encourage vaccinations. And she has also made appearances alongside Dr. Anthony Fauci at a local children's vaccination clinic earlier this year.

Last month, the Biden administration rolled out a plan to vaccinate the younger age group ahead of the CDC's approval. After the CDC gave Pfizer-BioNTech a clearance, the United States immediately started vaccinating children.

Joe Biden releases statement following the CDC's approval

The government reportedly purchased more than enough vaccines to cater to 28 million children in the country's 5 to 11 age group.

In a statement, Jill Biden called the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children a major step forward for the nation in its fight against the deadly virus.

"Over the last several weeks, my administration has been working hard to be prepared for this moment: we are ready to act. We have already secured enough vaccine supply for every child in America, and over the past weekend, we began the process of packing and shipping out millions of pediatric vaccine doses. These doses - specially designed for these younger children - have started to arrive at thousands of locations across the country," the POTUS said via KTVZ.

Jill Biden is one with parents and teachers

Two months ago, the first lady acknowledged the challenges of remote learning for both students and teachers. And now that children are engaged in face-to-face classes, a simple cough can cause panic among parents.

The FLOTUS said that she understands that the challenge is hard, but she is also aware that parents and teachers are doing their best.

She added that even though no one knows what the future holds, everyone is aware of what they owe their children, and that is the commitment to follow science and the unity to fight the virus.

Possible side effects of COVID-19 vaccine on kids

According to Johns Hopkins, the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for kids. The jab will typically cause a painful sensation on the arm, and kids may also feel more tired than usual.

Other possible side effects include headache, muscle and joint pain, fever, and chills. But these side effects are only temporary and will only last for a maximum of 48 hours.

