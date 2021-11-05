Donald Trump, President Joe Biden's predecessor, referred to him as "Sleepy Joe" and other derogatory terms for his political foes. Hundreds of people flocked to Twitter to criticize the president.

Joe Biden released his medical records during the presidential election campaign, revealing that he was in good condition, which was ascribed to his determination not to smoke or drink and instead work out at least five days a week.

"Sleepy Joe" trended online as the US President's video spread

Per Express.co, it comes ahead of the key UN climate negotiations in Glasgow, where world leaders are hoping to reach a deal that will limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Many believe, however, that it is difficult to take Biden's address seriously since he fell asleep while delegates spoke, and that, as a result, COP26 has done more to push the general public away from the cause.

By pointing out the global leaders' hypocrisy, many people have determined that the gathering is a farce. The internet is buzzing with a video showing US President Joe Biden sitting with his eyes closed during the COP26 climate change meeting on Monday, NDTV reported.

Biden is one of the world leaders attending the climate summit in Glasgow. He is first seen listening to a speaker in the video, which was first released on Twitter by a reporter for The Washington Post. However, a few seconds later, the US President closes his eyes - and keeps them closed throughout the address. After a few seconds, the footage shows an assistant approaching Biden.

After then, he opens his eyes and continues to listen to the speech, clapping when it is over. The incident occurred after an hour of introductory statements, according to multiple media accounts.

When Biden, 78, closed his eyes for roughly 20 seconds while listening to a pre-recorded message from South African disability rights campaigner Eddie Ndopu, he sparked fury on the internet. Within a day of being posted online, the video had over 4.5 million views.

Biden's staff who accompanied him tested positive for COIVD-19

Joe Biden is the oldest president in the United States' history. This month, he will turn 79. Critics have frequently used his age as evidence that the US president is intellectually and physically unfit for the job. Former US President Donald Trump, who dubbed Biden "Sleepy Joe" during the 2020 presidential campaign, is one of the most vocal of these opponents.

The United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26), which is taking place in Glasgow, is the latest in a series of gatherings in which the world's governments strive to address climate change. The tremendous reaction required to avert the climate crisis, Biden said Monday at the COP26 climate meeting, should be viewed as an opportunity for the world's economies.

Meanwhile, after testing positive for COVID-19 while accompanying US President Joe Biden to the COP26 meeting in Glasgow last week, a White House employee is reportedly still quarantined in Scotland.

On Thursday, November 4, the administration confirmed the claim, stating that the individual had no direct contact with the President, as per Republic World. Biden was accompanied to Europe by 13 cabinet ministers and other officials, who were carried around Rome in an 85-car procession that drew criticism for its high carbon footprint.

After testing positive on a lateral flow quick test supplied by the UK government, the fully vaccinated individual is being quarantined in Scotland while undergoing further tests. The test is required of all attendees to the United Nations Climate Summit, which is presently taking place in Scotland. Biden tested negative for the virus on Tuesday, November 2, according to the White House.

