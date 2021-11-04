President Joe Biden debunked allegations on Wednesday that immigrant families separated at the border may be compensated for their time in detention, angering some immigration groups.

According to the ACLU, Biden's administration is considering paying $450,000 to resolve lawsuits brought by immigrant families who were harmed by former President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy, which resulted in the separation of approximately 5,500 children from their parents.

White House pulls back Biden's denial

Only roughly 940 claims have been lodged thus far, limiting the number of families eligible for compensation, as per Wall Street Journal. However, when asked about the availability of vaccinations for children during a news conference on Wednesday, Biden strongly denied any allegations of monetary settlements, calling them "garbage and false."

Dena Iverson, a Justice Department spokesperson, said the department would not comment on current litigation when asked about the president's remark. The ACLU, which is defending families in one of the lawsuits filed against the government over the separation program, issued a statement decrying the president's statements.

Per Washington Examiner, the White House sought to pull back President Joe Biden's denial on Wednesday that his government was in discussions to provide $450,000 per person in compensation to immigrant families separated by Trump's administration.

Suits have been launched on behalf of parents and children who claim the US government has caused them long-term psychological distress. In justifying the possibility of compensation to immigrant families separated by Trump administration policy, Jean-Pierre cited the harshness of the policies and said Biden is "perfectly comfortable" with perhaps smaller payments.

Undocumented immigrants could work in the US under Biden's new bill

Meanwhile, Democrats added a new component to President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social safety net plan that may allow the nearly 7 million illegal immigrants in the United States to work legally, Newsweek via MSN reported.

Under the new policy, undocumented immigrants will be able to apply for work and travel permits for a period of five years. Furthermore, the rule would allow the federal government to welcome more immigrants into the country using unused work visas.

According to the Senate parliamentarian, Democrats were unable to include immigration legislation in the package that would be adopted through the reconciliation process. However, as criticism of the Biden administration's border management rises, many Democrats agree that changes are needed.

Democrats are hoping that the Senate parliamentarian will accept the new plans in the coming days since they build on existing immigration programs. The president expressed confidence that this version of immigration reform would pass, contributing $100 billion to the program, potentially pushing the bill's overall cost to $1.85 trillion.

Over 1.4 million migrants have been intercepted by US authorities during Biden's administration. Customs and Border Patrol on the southwest land border of the United States.

The surge has been dubbed a catastrophe by Republicans, with governors like as Texas' Greg Abbott asking for more enforcement. As a response, numerous Democrats have blasted the administration's handling of the crisis as a humanitarian disaster, with progressives like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez demanding greater aid.

The inclusion of immigration reform in the plan might be a source of contention for West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin, whose support is required for the bill to succeed. Although Republicans have remained united in their opposition to the bill, Manchin has stressed cooperation in recent months.

