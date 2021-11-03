China and Russia have approached the United Nations with a request aiming to eliminate crucial sanctions against North Korea.

The restrictions should be relaxed "with the goal of strengthening the livelihood of North Korea's civilian population," according to the resolution. It also favors the resumption of diplomatic talks between North Korea and the United States. The sanctions have been in effect since 2006 and have gradually gotten more severe over time.

China, Russia plead with UNSC

The draft resolution builds on a resolution offered by China and Russia in 2019; but due to Western resistance, it was never fully introduced for a vote. Diplomats who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity said this one might suffer a similar fate.

The new resolution urges the United Nations to take action. Member countries would supply "goods, materials, technology, and financial services required by North Korea to defeat COVID-19, improve lives, and grow the economy."

Air conditioners, bolts, iron, culinary utensils, agricultural equipment, vacuum cleaners, radiators, and fire extinguishers are among the items exempted from fines, according to the resolution.

China and Russia are also pleading to the UN Security Council to lift sanctions that include a restriction on seafood and textile exports, a limit on refined petroleum product imports, and a ban on North Korean residents working abroad and bringing their profits home.

After North Korea's first nuclear test in 2006, the Security Council adopted sanctions, which were gradually tightened in response to subsequent nuclear tests and a more advanced ballistic missile program. Former United Nations (UN) representative Ambassador Nikki Haley stated in 2018 that the sanctions have cut off all North Korean exports and 90% of its commerce, as well as disbanding the pool of laborers sent abroad to earn hard cash, as per Newsweek.

UN's long-time sanctions with North Korea

The draft resolution builds on a resolution circulated by Russia and China in December of this year. When it was debated, it was met with hostility from Western countries, and it was never formally brought for a vote at the council, as per the Washington Times.

Several United Nations (UN) agencies have been involved in the case. Diplomats, commenting on the condition of anonymity because the document has not been made public, said it would face a similarly tough battle today, citing North Korea's continued breaches of United Nations resolutions.

The United Nations is a global organization. North Korea was originally sanctioned in 2006 for its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, which have grown more powerful with each test Pyongyang conducts in defiance of the international community and despite its deteriorating economic circumstances.

The easing of sanctions "underscores the imperative of respecting the DPRK's legitimate security concerns, and ensuring the welfare, inherent dignity, and rights of people in the DPRK," according to the draft resolution.

