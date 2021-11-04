At least eight Republicans accused of attending the Jan. 6 Capitol riot won in the recent elections.

According to reports, most of the eight Republicans that won denied their participation in the recent insurrection. However, they all participated in the various demonstrations leading up to the attacks.

The Huffington Post claimed that the eight Republicans' win is a cause for concern among Americans. Even though the Republican Party is one of the biggest political groups in the United States, they still played a crucial role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that killed some people.

Several Republicans have been elected into office this week

Republicans Dave LaRock and John McGuire were re-elected to the Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday. LaRock previously received criticisms after he seemingly threw shade at people of color. He later apologized for his comments.

On the other hand, McGuire was previously photographed standing beside men in paramilitary gear at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Even though he attended the gathering, McGuire said that he only found out about the violence that took place after he got home.

Marie March, who was present at the Stop the Steal rally days before the riot, won a seat at the Virginia House of Delegates. Other Republicans that won a seat include Natalie Jangula from Nampa, Idaho, Christine Ed from Watchung, New Jersey.

Charles Ausburger won a seat on the town council of Mansfield, Connecticut. And Susan Soloway, who helped organize the bus transport to the Capitol, was re-elected to the Hunterdon County, New Jersey Board of Directors.

Matthew Lynch, who was photographed outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, won a seat on the local school committee in Massachusetts.

Two other attendees of the Capitol riot have yet to know their fates. Monica Manthey, who admitted to attending the Stop the Steal rally, is awaiting results in her race to join the Annapolis, Maryland city council.

Read Also: Virginia GOP Candidate Glenn Youngkin Slams Donald Trump Supporters for Pledging Allegiance to a Flag at the Capitol During the Jan. 6 Rally

At least five Republicans lost their bid

Meanwhile, at least five Republicans were defeated during the recent election. Maureen Brody and Philip Hamilton lost their bids to join the House of Delegates.

Steve Lynch didn't also win his campaign for county executive in Northampton County, Pennsylvania.

Republicans won at least 50 House seats in Virginia

Reports also revealed that Republicans won at least 50 House seats in Virginia alone. Glenn Youngkin defeated Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Winsome Sears won the lieutenant governor's race, and Jason Miyares won the attorney general's seat.

According to ABC 8 News, the Republicans' win in Virginia is seen as a referendum on the various progressive reforms that Democrats have enacted in the last two years.

Some of these progressive reforms include the legalization of marijuana, the repeal of the death penalty, and the loosening and abortion restrictions in the state.

Joe Biden was one of the Democratic leaders that campaigned for McAuliffe. And following the latter's loss to Youngkin, the POTUS said that people are upset and uncertain about a lot of things, according to Reuters.

He also said that the people want his administration to get things done. So, he will continue to push hard for his agenda.

Related Article: Glenn Youngkin's Supporters Reportedly Preparing Election Fraud Allegations If He Loses to Gov. Terry McAuliffe

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.