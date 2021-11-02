In response to objections over the passage of two US warships through a body of water at the focus of tensions between the two countries, Russia has conducted a series of air defense and anti-ship military maneuvers in the Black Sea.

Crews working the Bal and Bastion coastal anti-ship systems performed simulated launches as part of "an exercise to destroy a fake enemy surface ship in the Black Sea," according to the Russian Armed Forces' Southern Military District.

The exercises were carried out from disguised locations in Crimea, a territory acquired by Russia following an internationally contested referendum held amid Ukraine's political crisis in 2014. The peninsula has long been home to the Russian Black Sea Fleet's headquarters, which staged a training exercise on Tuesday.

Russia's air defenses were on alert

Per Newsweek, to protect Russian warships from a "massive" missile assault and air raid by a simulated opponent, including imitation hostile drones, the fleet's air defenses were activated and "placed on alert."

The announcements came just a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned the US military presence in the Black Sea at a meeting with defense sector executives.

The Russian leader warned of "major nations developing innovative strike weapons with advanced speed parameters," as well as "the increasing number of NATO flights close to Russia, and NATO ships with guided missiles appearing in the Baltic and Black Seas," while discussing the "need to further improve the aerospace defense."

On Saturday, the USS Porter, a guided-missile destroyer of the Arleigh Burke-class, sailed into the Black Sea on what the USS Porter described as a regular check.

According to the Navy's Sixth Fleet, the patrol was "normal." F-15E fighter jets from the United States Air Force and other aircraft from the United States Air Force are on display. Anti-submarine surveillance planes P-8A of the United States Navy.

A US media report concerning a Russian military buildup near Ukraine was dismissed by the Kremlin on Tuesday as a "low-quality fake," albeit it acknowledged it was open to Moscow to deploy soldiers around on its territory, VOA News reported.

US-Russia tensions may be more dangerous than the Cold War

After a massive buildup this spring, commercial satellite photographs released on Monday corroborated recent claims that Russia is once again massing troops and military equipment near the Ukrainian border. On Monday, Ukraine reported it had seen no uptick of Russian troops or equipment near the border.

Russia has accused NATO of carrying out provocative exercises near its borders on several occasions. Following Moscow's annexation of Crimea and support for pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, the alliance says it is resolved to strengthen member nations' security near Russia.

According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, addressing online at the Fort Ross Dialogue conference, the present crisis in ties between Russia and the United States maybe even more hazardous than the two nations' position during the Cold War.

Per TASS, the Russian-US strategic stability discussion will resume within weeks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday at the Fort Ross Dialogue Forum.

The Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, agreed to begin strategic stability conversations during their June summit meeting in Geneva. Since then, two rounds have been held, on July 28 and September 30.

