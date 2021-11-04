President Vladimir Putin of the Kremlin tests Joe Biden's resolve by throwing the gauntlet and selling Russian arms to China and India. Recently, the White House warned China over its threat to reclaim Taiwan, to which Beijing reacted sharply.

NATO allies are concerned over the move, which signals the spread of high-tech weapons which China and India could have, except for certain premium systems not in these countries' arsenals.

It was not immediate, but when they are in hand, that will create a security problem for NATO countries in the future.

Russia sells high tech systems curtailing US Forces

The military-industrial bosses in Moscow will decide these new arms export deals. One such system is the next-gen S-500 missile launcher which India and China might buy, reported the Express UK.

A Russian representative, Dmitry Shugaev, director for Military-Technical Cooperation, priority for Moscow defense forces, cited News 7 Trends.

He added when the army had gotten its required volume and deliveries, what will follow are units for export.

Furthermore, countries like India and even China, with all states that have been partners, may avail the armament for their armed forces.

According to President Vladimir Putin, most of the initial S-500 anti-aircraft launchers are strictly earmarked for their troop in the coming years. He realizes it would take a lot to update all the military's weapons, taking into account the US in particular.

When Moscow said the S-500 is the best weapon due to its ability to track fast-moving jets and take them out. Based on the Kremlin testing Joe Biden's resolve, how he'd react to these new weapons if they got into China's and India's possession.

Also, the system might even be capable of tracking and intercepting hypersonic glide vehicles (HGVs) close to a low earth orbit.

Learning of this, Washington panicked and put penalties on nations that would get the earlier S-400. This was something the USA could not afford to proliferate.

Even if it was a NATO member, it cost Turkey a lot and got booted from American procurement programs when it purchased the launcher.

According to General Tod Wolster, of the US and NATO commander, one of the reasons for locking out Ankara said it would expose the weaknesses of the F-35. Adding that if the S-400 radar analyzes the F-35, it will be a sitting duck.

New weapons of the Kremlin makes Washington shudder

A month back, the Kremlin touted another hypersonic nuclear weapon that could destroy US cities. He added that another weapon with speeds of Mach 5+ has been developed already and is faster than any US weapon. Revealing in an energy forum that nowhere is under threat is a hyper-fast Ballistic missile to boot!

Putin explained that it is indeed a lethal weapon in his country's arsenal, and there are more as well. Adding these missiles is on standby alert in Russian, saying their forces are not to be trifled with.

Furthermore, explaining nothing was out of the ordinary and describing armies who can have these modern systems will have it. Shortly it will be in hand. But the Russian leader stressed that they will use it with restraint and coerce other states with it.

Moscow days earlier tested the new Zircon hypersonic missile from submarine silo the first time, noted Reuters. All these are the Kremlin testing Joe Biden's resolve on the world stage as a silent challenge.

