Voting machine warehouse supervisor James Savage recently filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump and some of the ex-POTUS's political advisers.

According to reports, Savage believes that Trump slandered him during a months-long effort to overturn the result of the 2020 election.

Savage's attorney, J. Connor Corcoran, filed the 60-page lawsuit that detailed the complainant's fate after working as a voting machine warehouse custodian in Delaware.

Corcoran said that his client suffered two heart attacks, and Savage also received threats if he wouldn't overturn the result of the election in Pennsylvania.

The custodian is also suing some of Trump's key advisers and his former campaign attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis.

"Simply put, Mr. Savage's physical safety, and his reputation, were acceptable collateral damage for the wicked intentions of the Defendants herein executed during their lubricious attempt to question the legitimacy of President Joseph Biden's win in Pennsylvania," the lawsuit states via Politico.

The lawsuit also stressed that even though Trump and his allies never mentioned Savage's name, they still referred to the voting machine warehouse supervisor, who is none other than Savage.

James Savage accused of illegally uploading votes

According to Corcoran, Savage didn't have the ability to conduct vote tabulation. But two GOP poll watchers believe that he tampered with machines by illegally uploading votes, according to Raw Story.

Savage is reportedly seeking monetary damages, and he also wants a jury trial on charges of defamation and civil conspiracy.

Donald Trump faces lawsuits relating to election fraud claims

Trump has faced multiple lawsuits after he pushed claims that there was election fraud among the different states where he was expected to win.

Employees of Dominion Voting Systems, Capitol Police officers, and members of the Congress who fled the pro-Trump mob all filed a lawsuit against Trump.

Last month, Trump's allies admitted that they did little to check some of the former president's uncorroborated claims about the alleged 2020 election fraud, according to CNN.

As of press writing, Trump continues to spread lies about the 2020 election. He and his Republican supporters are convinced that he should've won over Joe Biden.

Republicans for Voting Rights' billboards slam Trump

But even Trump's former supporters are sick and tired of the lies that he continues to spread. As such, Republicans for Voting Rights recently put up billboards in Texas, Florida, and seven other states declaring that the ex-POTUS lost.

"Trump Lost. No More Audits," the billboards read, and they contain a photo of Trump looking downward.

In Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin, the billboards were also put up.

According to Newsweek, the Republicans for Voting Rights shelled as much as $250,000 for the billboards because they wanted to stop Trump from spreading lies about last year's election.

In a statement, the group said they reject the false choice between voting access and election integrity. They also believe that Republicans in federal, state, and local governments should protect the election systems and the Americans' right to vote.

