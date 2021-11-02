Former Republican National Committee spokesperson Tim Miller is urging Donald Trump's supporters to take the 2020 presidential election seriously. He is also challenging the 10 Republican senators that supported the ex-POTUS to stand up against Trump.

Miller is convinced that Trump could be sworn into office on Jan. 25, 2025, following the 2024 election. After all, online betting sites have been favoring the former president of the United States.

Tim Miller urges media, Democrats to take Donald Trump seriously

The former spokesperson for the Republican National Committee is also urging the media, as well as Democrats to take Trump seriously. Those who spoke up against the former POTUS were either silenced or went silent by choice due to fear.

"So here's my message both to the cowards who know better and to the people of good will who put it on the line because they care about our constitutional Republic. Right now, today, Donald Trump is the favorite to win the presidency again. If you don't want that to happen, then start acting like it," he said via the Huffington Post.

Republicans express support for Donald Trump

Miller couldn't also contain his surprise when Tim Scott, a Republican who had been open to working with Democrats, announced that he is endorsing Trump. Miller was convinced that Scott was a potential presidential candidate in his own right.

And before Scott endorsed Melania Trump's husband, he used to criticize the ex-POTUS publicly.

According to CNN, Scott has been critical of Trump especially on matters like race. But when asked if he would support Trump, he said, "of course."

Other Republicans have also employed a similar strategy. If Trump makes an official announcement regarding his plans to campaign in the 2024 election, his supporters would back out from the race.

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley previously said that she won't run for president if Trump runs. And she also said that they will get into some form of discussion about the matter.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott also said a similar thing if Trump would run for president in 2024, as well as Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.

Joe Biden, Donald Trump could go head to head in 2024

The Democrats' current top choice to compete against Trump in the 2024 election is current President Joe Biden. However, the POTUS's approval ratings have been going down due to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, among many other issues.

According to NBC News, the majority of Americans disprove of Biden's job performance. And a recent poll also revealed that seven out of ten adults, which includes Democrats, think that the nation is headed to the wrong direction.

Democratic pollster Peter Hart said that Americans voted for Biden after he promised them stability and calm. But what they got is the exact opposite.

Fellow Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt also said that Biden's promise of knowledge, competence, and stability have all been called into question.

As of late, Biden and Trump have not made an official announcement regarding the 2024 election.

