Despite the centrist's remark that there is no pressure to get a deal done, President Joe Biden voiced confidence on Tuesday that Sen. Joe Manchin III, a West Virginia Democrat, will eventually sign off on a $1.75 trillion spending bill.

Biden also disregarded worries raised by Manchin and others that the plan would result in the federal government going on a spending binge, harming the economy.

He claimed that his spending package will improve salaries, cut inflation, and generate 2 million jobs per year, based on the findings of 17 Nobel laureates. He believes this will allay Manchin's fears about the bill's impact on the economy, as per The Washington Times.

Joe Biden confident that Manchin will support the adjusted spending bill

Manchin stated on Monday that he can't support Biden's economic program unless he knows the budget deficit, inflation, and tax code implications. Biden's statements suggested that if he can get his budget plan past Congress at all, it will be a long process.

On Tuesday, Manchin said Democrats aren't in a rush to enact President Joe Biden's economic plan, a day after he enraged some House progressives by refusing to support the president's proposal.

Per Daily Mail, multiple policy problems remain unresolved in the "framework" deal released by the White House on Friday, and Manchin has yet to support it.

He said that the bill's tax measures, which include a new surtax on millionaires' earnings, amount to a complete reworking of the tax structure. "I don't believe anyone is trying to undermine our economy or put people in a bad situation. However, I think that everyone should pay their fair amount," he stated, according to CNN.

Manchin believes Biden's spending proposal needs more input

Manchin stated that he does not support a new Medicare hearing benefit, citing the Medicare Trust Fund's long-term sustainability. Even as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushes to address lingering concerns and put legislation up for votes this week, negotiators are still working on subjects like prescription medication prices and immigration.

Key progressives appeared to back off a demand that Manchin and Senator Kyrsten Sinema give a strong indication that they support the

Build Back Better framework before voting on a separate bipartisan infrastructure plan.

At a Capitol news conference on Monday, Manchin expressed his displeasure with progressive demands that he and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) give a strong expression of support for the $1.75 billion framework deal disclosed by the White House before to Biden's travel to Europe.

But Manchin, who insisted he was acting in "good faith" on Friday, declined to go any farther. However, Manchin's hesitation to provide his entire support hasn't frightened House progressives. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Washington), head of the House Progressive Caucus, told CNN's 'New Day' that she was prepared to trust the president to get the measure passed.

