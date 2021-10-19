Angelina Jolie recently stunned at the premiere of her upcoming movie, "The Eternals."

While there, the actress revealed that her children were wearing upcycled clothes straight from Jolie's closet.

During her interview with Entertainment Tonight, the mom of six said that she and her kids decided to upcycle her old stuff for the premiere.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, donned the same dress that Jolie wore to the 2014 Academy Awards. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, surprised fans when she arrived at the red-carpet event in a dress. After all, the teenager is often photographed in her baggy jeans. Jolie's sons, Pax Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt, wore an all-black ensemble for the premiere night.

Angelina Jolie makes public appearances with her kids

"The Eternals" star has been making public appearances with her children in recent months.

Earlier this year, Jolie graced the cover of a magazine where she shared a glimpse of her home life with her children. One of the photos published by the magazine shows Jolie fixing Pax's hair. Another photo shows the actress chatting and having a meal with Zahara and twins Vivienne and Knox.

At the time, Jolie admitted that it was difficult for her to stay still. And the award-winning actress also said that she's not a traditional mom.

"Even though I wanted to have several children and be a mom, I always thought it kind of like Jane Goodall, traveling in the middle of the jungle someplace. I didn't imagine it in that true, traditional sense. I think like I'm lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom. I'm managing through it because the children are quite resilient, and they're supporting me, but I'm not good at it at all," she told British Vogue.

In March, Jolie again stepped out in public with her daughters Zahara and Vivienne when they watched the Cirque du Soleil show "Volta." Following the successful performance, Jolie and her daughters went backstage to meet with the cast. They also posed for photos with the artists.

Last month, Jolie wasn't photographed in public with any of her children. But the actress dropped a significant bombshell with regards to their life past Brad Pitt.

The Maleficent actress admitted that she wants her entire family to heal from everything related to her and Pitt's custody battle.

Angelina Jolie wants her family, Brad Pitt to heal

During an interview with The Guardian, Jolie said that there are many things that she wants to say about the divorce and the custody battle. However, she can't because doing so will affect her children.

At the end of the day, Jolie is contented with having a few people know her truth, what she fights for, and what she has sacrificed.

As of press writing, Jolie and Pitt still haven't settled their custody battle. Jolie is still seeking full physical custody of her five minor children. On the other hand, Pitt is still fighting for joint physical and legal custody of their kids.

