French leader Emmanuel Macron told Australian PM Scott Morrison that he was not forthcoming over the AUKUS deal, which broke their trust. Oddly enough, Canberra defended its position as a national interest, but Joe Biden admitted that Paris was kept in the dark.

This trilateral deal has gained Australia its nuclear fleet but is left in the cold as Macron seethes over it. The US and UK are not as terribly affected by French anger.

Also, the deal has made rifts in Europe that Joe Biden is trying to repair at all costs. Also, the French are playing it cool.

Paris was never informed of the deal cancellation

President Macron is none to trifle with, especially losing a lot from a deal which the US and UK have a called unfortunate, that Canberra became a recipient of, reported the Express UK.

According to Canberra, one of the reasons for not informing Paris is that it is a national interest, but Paris said to the three nations that are no way to regard an ally. But another report said that Biden acknowledged France over Brexit in the fishing rights row, cited France 24.

Both Macron and Morrison were in Rome for G20 after Canberra dropped the deal for diesel submarines initially planned. But, the deal brokered by the US and UK for nuclear-powered subs was opted for instead in September.

Paris was never informed, and that caused extreme anger with some EU members siding with Macron. When French leader Emmanuel Macron got wind of the AUKUS deal, he immediately recalled consuls from Washington and Canberra, calling the agreement a betrayal by the Australian PM Morrison, even UK PM Johnson's attempts to diffuse failed.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison lied to him over the cancellation of a submarine building contract in September, and indicated more efforts were required to rebuild trust between the two allies https://t.co/eRmY4wS51R pic.twitter.com/fTmZ3cMUuc — Reuters (@Reuters) November 1, 2021

Read Also: Britain Angered by Joe Biden's Attempt to Appease France Regarding the French, Brexit Fishing Row As Another Misstep in Foreign Policy

The deal cost the three nations more than they bargained for, trying to convince Macron otherwise. According to the French leader, when asked what he felt about getting lied to by Morrison, he respects Australia and its people, but that is not enough, in a statement to a group of Australian press that came to cover Italy where the summit was held. He added that it has to be treated right and behave correctly, not lose it by untoward actions.

Fixing broken friendships during the G20 Summit

A focus on fixing an ally's trust in one another starts a week before the G20 summit, where the two sorted out problems. Next is the symbolic handshake for the press and world to see.

Last Monday, the Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce asked France to consider the matter and think about it, noted Reuters.

When he spoke to the press in Moree, Mr. Joyce explained that it was the contract that was broken and not something else like defacing the Eiffel tower or stealing an island.

He added that contracts have terms and conditions that keep them current, with loopholes. Defending the position of Canberra, as Joe Biden allegedly threw another ally to the lions.

The deputy PM had a chat with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne before she met the representative of France. Ms. Payne had conversed for an hour to convince her counterpart that their relationship needed resumption.

French Leader Macron spoke to reporters and said the talk with Joe Biden helped support European defense. He added later proof of trust is better, especially with the Australian PM involvement in the AUKUS deal.

Related Article: Biden Attempts To Make Amends to French President Over the Ill-Advised AUKUS Deal that Ruined US, French Relations

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.