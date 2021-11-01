US President Joe Biden gave a cryptic excuse for arriving late again, like prior summits that did not surprise the press. Compared to other world leaders who arrive promptly and take questions, he does things significantly differently.

Unlike his predecessor, Donald Trump, who was game for the press and other leaders, Biden takes limited questions and always ignores questions like during the recent Geneva Summit.

When British PM Boris Johnson was asked by reporters when he met the US leader in the White House, all the questions were directed at Johnson. It has not changed much since then.

Biden delays G20 Summit with his tardiness

Last Sunday, the G20 Summit got delayed due to his late arrival for the NATO press conference. It took him almost two hours to get there, and he gave a cryptic reason for it, reported the Daily Mail.

This delay happened on the second day at the Rome summit, where Biden just smiled and excused himself.

He addressed the crowd as ladies and gentlemen and said sorry for the wait. He adds they were playing with the elevators, followed by a tall tale.

The US leader has not been early for these press conferences for some reason, and anyone could notice that. Despite the hectic schedule in Brussels last June at a NATO summit, he still took 120-minutes to arrive. Same thing in Rome, but at that time, he did not give an explanation.

Biden told reporters that it's after 9:30 p.m., and he's still at NATO and added they were thrilled at such a late hour, noted CNN. But Joe Biden gave no cryptic excuse for arriving late during the occasion.

It went over an hour than scheduled in the day and another hour more when the Turkish leader met with Biden. For many news outlets who have covered events with him in it, they've been more than interested in why he took longer than other world leaders.

US President shows up late in recent summits

According to the Fox News network, which is included in his media coverage, they noticed his average tardiness of 22 minutes from June 1 to middle October for all public events. Sometimes it will be about more than sixty minutes late, mentions the outlet.

"I apologize to keep you waiting," Biden said, who showed up more than 20 minutes late. "We were playing with elevators…."

Previous to the G20 Summit, Biden avoided the one-on-one with Vladimir Putin and has never engaged Xi Jinping personally over the months in power.

On Sunday, the president spoke of the absence of the two leaders of Russia and China in the Summit, allegedly speaking in terms that would sound like preaching. Many say the G20 would fail, but the US leader postured on the stage.

Without the two leaders to react, he started saying that Russia and China did not want any commitment to climate change. Adding people were disappointed because of that, and he was disappointed as well.

On the stage of G20, he then mentioned his Build Back Better project that had no relation to the Summit, and it is an interior of matter of the US. The audience mostly ignored this as acting big on the world stage with the wrong timing, letting everyone know how he can't convince even his own party.

Social media users had a turkey shoot when Joe Biden gave a cryptic excuse for arriving late. One even criticized that an 800-person entourage can work an elevator. Another user posted on Twitter and mentioned that Biden was playing with the buttons.

