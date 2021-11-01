A top-secret Chinese stealth fighter jet is seen flying for the first time after being caught on prior occasions. This sighting resolves the argument on its flight since most of its capacities are shrouded unknown.

This confirms that China is moving forward in technological capabilities. Like the US with the F-22 and F-35, the F-31 and F-20 will be only the second nation to have such fighters.

Evidence of Chinese new 5th generation jet

Footage of China's newest fighter has been seen, flying low speed and at low altitude for the first time, reported the Sun UK.

The blue-green aircraft on a test flight will be the counterpart to the F-35 Lightning II. The People Liberation Army Navy will be using it on carriers like its American equivalent. The first evidence of the speculations is that a carrier prototype, specifically the Shenyang FC-31 stealth fighter, is starting trials.

Only the first ever 5th generation stealth fighter besides the US F-35 has several differences like two canted tailfins, highly visible and raised cockpit, with T-bar for catapults and folding wings. Same as the non-naval version of the FC-31 that was seen recently but parked. This earlier variant was flown in 2012, cited the Drive.

Some upgrades on the Stealth Fighter Jet

The top-secret Chinese stealth fighter jet and carrier version of the 5th generation jet is in the second variation with better streamlining on the airframe, including smaller vertical tails.

Read Also: US Air Force Upgrades F-22 Raptors to Give a New Lease of Life

The new carrier-based plane will be called based on sources that say it will be either of the two, either J-21 or J-35, decided on by those concerned.

A memo from the Pentagon, which outlines Chinese military developments, was sent to Congress last year. It states the development of the smaller FC-31/J-31 to be exported as a future naval fighter for Chinese carriers, noted Australia News.

The PLA Air Force is keeping the specs of the new jet very top secret. In December 2019, a silhouette showed the F-31 shape in the Weibo microblog site and bragged it to be a future carrier-borne fighter.

Sources later said the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) revealed it was developing a brand-new fighter design. This overwhelming development comes after a test to bomb ports that the US Navy might use.

Naval Port Demolition Test Program

Chinese wargames have become more frequent in the months past, and the port busting explosives is only one of the weapons developed to take out US assets.

The Global Times provided a video of an unnamed port showing the destroying charge that caused a massive pillar of water from the explosion. However, they did not reveal the exact locale of the test. Data was collected from the blast and sensors from the port to assess how much was destroyed.

Captain Zhao Pengduo, Deputy Director of the Naval Port Demolition Test Program, said the explosives were intended for a surprise attack. He added that stealth is a suitable method like the port destroying explosives that could wipe out the enemy.

Michael Beckley, the author of the book about the future of the US as a superpower, said China is ready for war. Taiwan is more vulnerable than ever and can be invaded. Still, America is weak for now, with terribly weak defenses. The top-secret Chinese stealth fighter jet threatens the US unless they finish the upgrades of their protection, and China's getting ahead fast.

Related Article: China's 'New' Stealth Fighter FC-31: Is It a Match for the F-35 Lightning II?

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.