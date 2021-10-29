Prince Edward is currently 14th in line to the throne, with minimal possibilities of becoming monarch, but it appears he was previously offered the chance to rule somewhere else in the world.

Prince Edward is the Queen's youngest child and his chances of becoming king are quite small. However, in the 1990s, he was strangely offered the position of king of a newly established country. It occurred in 1994, following the disintegration of the Soviet Union when a slew of new countries emerged in Eastern Europe.

Prince Edward almost became King of Estonia

One of these was Estonia, where the Independent Royalist Party of Estonia won eight seats in parliament in the country's first elections following the collapse of the Soviet Union. The party, which was mostly perceived as a protest organization, wanted Estonia to become a monarchy like Sweden or Norway, MIRROR reported.

According to the Sunday Telegraph at the time, the party's head approached the royals and asked whether Edward would be willing to become their king, adding they would be honored if he did.

A letter states that Prince Edward was "perfect" and the party admired him "enormously." Buckingham Palace, predictably, said it was a nice notion but a somewhat improbable one.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams suggested the incident should not be taken too seriously, according to Berkshire Live. Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn are two of Prince Edward's children with his wife Sophie.

Lady Louise and James, 13, are known to be close to their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and spent a lot of time with the Duke of Edinburgh before his death. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, according to Berkshire Live, suggested the incident should not be taken too seriously.

Read Also: Prince Harry Reportedly Panics Over Queen Elizabeth's Health, Urges Lilibet To Meet the Monarch to Make Amends

Queen Elizabeth to rest for two more weeks

Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn are Edward's two children with his wife Sophie. Lady Louise and James, 13, are known to be close to their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and spent a lot of time with the Duke of Edinburgh before his death.

Meanwhile, doctors have ordered Queen Elizabeth II to rest for at least another two weeks while she recovers from a recent health crisis that landed her in the hospital, according to Buckingham Palace. The 95-year-old British queen was advised to "continue to rest" due to an unidentified health problem, which the palace has only stated is unrelated to COVID-19.

The queen's health scare first surfaced last week, when she "reluctantly" postponed a trip to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Northern Ireland's founding. The palace later confirmed that she spent that night in London's King Edward VII's Hospital for "preliminary investigations," but provided no additional details on what had prompted the alarm.

Per Page Six, a royal insider said that the monarch was in good spirits and that more rest was "a sensible precaution." Following the death of her father in 1952, Her Majesty has remained on the throne for 69 years, making her the world's longest-reigning queen.

Related Article: Prince Charles Taking Over Queen Elizabeth's Duties After Health Scare as Royal Family Dismantle Claims of Internal Feuds

@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.