Republican officials were quick to express their disagreement with Democrats after the latter revealed that they were discussing possible $450,000 payments per person for illegal immigrants who were affected by former U.S. President Donald Trump's 2018 policy.

GOP members criticized United States President Joe Biden's administration for the decision, calling it "insanity", "unacceptable", and a "slap in the face." There are several agencies involved in the talks, including the Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services.

Widespread Republican Criticism

The agencies are considering the payments as compensation for immigrant families as the American Civil Liberties filed lawsuits alleging families who were separated experienced long-term trauma. Trump's zero-tolerance policy in 2018 was responsible for immigrant children being taken from their parents for months.

The lawsuits are demanding an average compensation of $3.4 million per family affected by Trump's policy. However, the Biden administration is looking to pay $450,000 per person affected by the policy of the previous administration, the New York Post reported.

Dozens of Republican lawmakers are coming together to send a letter addressed to three of U.S. President Biden's Cabinet secretaries. The document will address the plans of paying immigrant families $450,000 for each person.

GOP members are demanding the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, and Attorney General Merrick Garland to answer questions regarding the issue. The letter has been signed by 45 Republicans, including House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, GOP Caucus Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, and Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw with North Carolina Rep. Greg Murphy leading.

The letter outlines the Republicans' "severe concerns" regarding the reports that the agencies were discussing paying a massive sum for illegal immigrants. "The rationale for this egregious abuse of taxpayer dollars is to compensate these persons for 'lasting psychological trauma. Do, however, note that these persons crossed into our country in a knowingly illegal manner, fully aware of the consequences of violating our rule of law," the letter said, Fox News reported.

$450,000 for Illegal Immigrants

Trump's 2018 policy was rescinded by a California federal judge in June of that year, reuniting families separated under the Republican's presidency. About 5,500 children were affected by the policy and were taken from their parents for months. However, officials estimate that there are still roughly 1,000 children who have not been reunited with their families.

On a Twitter post, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said she nearly fell out of her chair when she read the news about the discussions. She said she hoped that report was made in mistake because it would have been an "outrage" if it were true.

Additionally, Donald Trump Jr. expressed his shock about the news, arguing that Americans in their home country have been struggling amid the pandemic and are finding it difficult to get enough money to pay for necessities and illegal immigrants cross the border against the law and get $450,000 in compensation.

On the other hand, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized the reports, arguing that while Biden opted to pay immigrants, he did not choose to financially support Black Americans earlier this year, Newsweek reported.



