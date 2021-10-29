United States President Joe Biden is set to meet with global leaders in the G20 summit, which is the annual forum of the "Group of 20" that refers to the 20 major economies of the world, to address key issues, including the global supply chain and climate change.

The Democratic U.S. president is scheduled to attend the forum on Saturday and speak in front of the G20 which accounts for over 80% of the world's total GDP and 75% of global trade. National Security adviser Jake Sullivan previously said that Biden was planning to discuss with other leaders what steps could be taken to address the growing supply chain issue.

Biden's G20 Summit

A professor of International Affairs at the University of New Haven, Howard Stoffer, said that the G20 summit would most likely prioritize talking about the global economy. He argued that international leaders will discuss the issue due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on economic recovery for all nations.

The global supply chain continues to be stifled by the pandemic and increasing consumer demand, labor shortages, and overseas manufacturing delays. The list of issues has contributed to higher transportation costs and inflation, CNBC reported.

The vice-chairman and president of strategic growth at Mastercard, Michael Froman, said that global supply chain issues will have a very high priority during the G20 summit. He added that Biden will be able to lead discussions at the summit without having to share the stage with Chinese President Xi Jinping or Russian President Vladimir Putin, both of which will not be attending the event.

Read Also: Biden Administration Considering To Pay $1 Million Per Migrant Family Separated at the Southern US Border During Trump's Administration

The situation comes after Biden spoke at the G7 summit earlier this June, promising major economic powers that "America is back at the table." The Democrat made the statement as a celebration of America's comeback and return to diplomatic stability after four years of former U.S. President Donald Trump's rule.

However, in the months that came after, Biden has struggled to fulfill his promises and meet his objectives on several key issues. Before his departure for the G20 summit, Biden struggled to unite Democrats to support a $1.85 trillion economic and environmental spending plan, the New York Times reported.

Other Global Issues

Additionally, Biden will have to address the issue with Iran, which recently announced that it was ready and willing to resume talks regarding a nuclear deal made in 2015. Sullivan said Biden was planning ways for a "shared strategy and solidarity and unity in our approach" on Iran.

The official said that Biden was expected to meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan who wanted to talk about a suspended deal with Washington that involved F-16 fighter jets. The Democratic president also hopes to negotiate and make agreements on international commitments that would address vaccines, to prepare for future pandemic-like events, and climate change.

The White House revealed that President Biden was planning on giving his major climate change address on Monday at the United Nations' climate summit in Glasgow to discuss ways to fix the issue before it worsens, Reuters reported.



Related Article: Joe Biden Holds Lengthy Meeting with Pope Francis in Attempt to Repair US-France Ties

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.