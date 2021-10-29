Lauren 'El' Cho's remains were found in Southern California four months after she was reported missing.

The New Jersey native stayed at an Airbnb with her friends in June. And her pals said that Cho left the compound in a state of agitation without her phone. She didn't also have access to food and water.

Lauren El Cho's boyfriend reported her missing

According to BuzzFeed News, Cho's boyfriend, Cody Orrell, is the last known person to have seen her alive. He was also the one that reported her missing hours after her disappearance.

One week later, Cho's relatives created a Facebook page to raise awareness about her disappearance. After four long months, the Korean American woman's body was found near the Joshua Tree National Park.

New Jersey woman's cause of death still unknown

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying that Cho's cause of death is still undetermined. They also stressed that they would release no further information until they get the toxicology reports.

Before Cho's remains were found, her friends asked for the public's help locating the young woman via Twitter. At the time, thousands of Americans became concerned about the disappearance of New York native Gabby Petito.

Lauren Cho's disappearance didn't receive much attention

As such, Cho's friends rallied behind her in the hopes that she would also get the same attention from the press.

According to USA Today, officials said that thousands of other missing persons also need to receive Petito's same attention. Critics also pointed out that there seems to be a so-called missing white woman syndrome, wherein only missing women that are white get enough press coverage.

On the contrary, missing persons of color do not get as much attention. Not much is known about Cho, but her family described her as a talented musician, an incredible baker, a hilarious and loyal friend, among many others.

"A strangely intuitive gift giver, and probably the coolest sister one could hope for. But this is where El really shines: as an aunt. The love she has for her sibling is unmatched. Even among family, the consensus is that her nibling is the person El loves most in this world," Cho's family said via NBC News.

More information about Lauren 'El' Cho's case

Before Cho's remains were found, the housekeeper at the Airbnb that she and her boyfriend stayed in told reporters that the couple drank before the disappearance.

The housekeeper also revealed that Cho and Orrell got into an altercation when the former attempted to get into a car and drive. Following the confrontation, Cho stormed out of the Airbnb and into the rugged Yucca Valley desert.

As of late, no one has been arrested following Cho's disappearance. And it's also unclear if Orrell had something to do with her demise.

Cho lived in New Jersey for years. But earlier this year, she decided to relocate to the West Coast. The 30-year-old also worked as a music teacher. She later pursued a career as a chef and ran her own food truck business.

