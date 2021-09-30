Brian Laundrie's parents might go missing next as Dog the Bounty Hunter continues to look for Gabby Petito's fiancé, according to online spies.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been chastised for remaining silent while Gabby is gone, as well as for failing to report Brian's disappearance until September 17, three days after they believe they last saw him go for a stroll at Carlton Reserve.

Despite their lawyer's denial that they had knowledge on his location, experts believe they may know more about his disappearance.

As the family confronts increased scrutiny, some online critics have speculated that they may also vanish before Brian is discovered. Others condemned Brian's disappearance two weeks ago, despite FBI investigators showing up at his home and seeking to talk with him the same week.

Brian Laundrie's parents visited by police twice

This week, it was revealed that Brian had gone camping with his parents at Fort De Soto Park, some 75 miles from their house, after returning home on September 1 with his and Gabby's white vehicle but without his fiancée.

On Friday, it was revealed that Roberta had canceled her two-person camping arrangements just days before Brian's return. On August 24, the mother made camping reservations for two people in a Florida campground, but on September 3, she altered the reservation to three people.

Local officials confirmed on Wednesday that surveillance video from the stay had been turned over to the FBI, The Sun reported. Dog the Bounty Hunter, a TV personality who has been searching for Brian since Saturday, reports that Brian and his parents arrived at Fort De Soto on September 6, but only two persons departed on September 8.

The day before Gabby Petito went missing, police were summoned to Brian Laundrie's house twice. According to North Port Police records, they initially responded to a "public service" call just before 4 pm on September 10.

The police arrived at 6.30 pm the same day, and both calls were listed as "issue resolved." Fox News reported that at least one of the ten September calls was made by Petito's father, Joe Petito, who resides in Vero Beach, Florida, some 150 miles east of the Laundrie family's house in North Port.

Petito did not go to the Laundrie's address, according to redacted police files, but voiced worry for his daughter's safety. The new information confuses the sequence of events from when Laundrie came home alone on September 1 to when his parents declared him missing 16 days later.

Gabby Petito's boyfriend bought cellphone

Laundrie, 23, bought a cellphone on September 4, according to his family attorney on Thursday. On September 6, he and his parents, Christopher and Roberta, went to the Fort De Soto Park campground.

Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, reported her missing on September 11. Schmidt had been attempting to contact Brian Laundrie and his mother Roberta for many days after her daughter had abruptly ceased contacting at the end of August.

North Port police records stated they responded to five calls at the address on September 10 and 11, and have responded to 46 calls in total in the last 19 days.

They took the Ford Transit van the couple had been traveling in from the Laundrie's property on the evening of September 11 and transported it for forensic investigation, as per The Independent via MSN.

North Port police revealed last week that they had not seen Brian Laundrie at the property that night, and it is unclear when he was last verified to have been there.

His parents informed investigators that he went on September 14 to go hiking in the Carlton Reserve, and that he filed a missing persons report three days later, on September 17. Grady Judd, the sheriff of Polk County in central Florida, criticized North Port's handling of the issue on Thursday.

