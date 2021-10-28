Mac Miller did not commit suicide. A recent report confirmed that the late rapper was killed by a man that supplied the rapper's dealer with fentanyl-laced drugs.

Earlier this week, a man pleaded guilty to supplying Miller with fentanyl-laced pills that caused him to overdose three years ago.

According to reports, Stephen Andrew Walter told a runner to distribute the fentanyl-laced drugs, and the runner passed the pills to Miller's dealer, who then gave them to the rapper.

Three days later, Miller died from mixed drug toxicity of fentanyl, alcohol, and cocaine.

The plea agreement states that Walter knew that the pills contained fentanyl or another federally controlled substance. The suspect was also aware that they would be given to Miller's dealer.

According to the plea agreement, the rapper would not have died from an overdose but from the fentanyl contained in the pills that he took.

CBS News reports that Walter faces a 20-year maximum sentence for distributing fentanyl, and he's also facing a fine of up to $1 million. His runner, as well as Miller's dealer, have also been charged.

However, Walter accepted a plea deal that lessened his prison time to just 17 years.

Mac Miller rumored to have committed suicide

Following Miller's death in 2018, the coroner investigating the case said that the rapper died from an accidental overdose. Other sources also alleged that Miller committed suicide.

Law enforcement also claimed to have found a tiny amount of white power inside Miller's home. However, there was no evidence of drug use because the house had been swiped clean.

According to TMZ, Miller had already been dead for hours before his body was discovered. Miller's friends were at his home the night before he died, and they stayed with the rapper until the next morning. However, Miller's body was found sometime in the afternoon.

According to VT, initial reports claimed that Miller took his own life after dealing with his mental health issues for years. The rapper previously revealed that he had depression, and he also struggled with his addiction.

The rapper suffered from depression, addiction

During a previous interview, Miller said that his drug problem was more like a state of mind.

Months before his death, Ariana Grande also broke up with Miller. And the rapper's fans blamed the songstress for his demise, according to Healthline.

The rapper's friends revealed that Miller spent his final hours watching football, that's why they were shocked that he suddenly passed away at the age of 26.

One of his friends described Miller as delicate, but they thought that this was only because he was gearing for the release of his album.

Who is Mac Miller?

Miller's real name is Malcolm James McCormick. He was born on Jan. 19, 1992, and is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The rapper's career began in 2007 when he was just 15 years old.

Some of his most popular songs include "Self Care," "Circles," "The Spins," "My Favorite Part," "Good News," "What's the Use," and more.

