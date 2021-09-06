This weekend, comedian Fuquan Johnson and two others died after apparent overdoses of fentanyl-laced cocaine while a comedian model was taken to the hospital in severe condition. Three individuals were found dead at a party in the Venice district of Los Angeles early Saturday morning, including comic Fuquan Johnson.

According to TMZ, the other two deaths have not been named while a fourth individual who looked to have overdosed and thought to be comedian and model Kate Quigley was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Fuquan Johnson had been a regular on the Los Angeles comedy scene for the last ten years, performing at various venues across the city. Kate Quigley, who dated Darius Rucker of Hootie & The Blowfish, has starred in several TV programs, including The Office, Star Trek: Hidden Frontier, and Guber.

Investigators predict victims consumed cocaine laced with fentanyl

Just after midnight, police rushed to the party; Johnson and two other people, who may or may not have been comedians, were declared dead on the spot. Per Daily Mail, investigators think all four victims consumed cocaine laced with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more powerful than heroin and is equivalent to morphine.

The three victims who are now at the Los Angeles Coroner's Office are undergoing autopsies. Johnson and Quigley have been pictured together in recent years and are known to be friends.

It's unknown who supplied the drugs at this time or whether anyone else at the gathering ingested the laced cocaine. Although the LAPD is investigating, insiders tell TMZ that the department's homicide branch has been kept in the dark about the case.

Investigators think Johnson, Quigley, and the two unidentified dead partygoers ingested fentanyl-laced cocaine. Johnson and the other two victims are undergoing autopsies.

The homicide department of the Los Angeles Police Department has been alerted of the case, but it's unknown if they'll be engaged in the investigation at this time. Johnson was well-known in the Los Angeles comedy scene, where he had been performing for almost a decade before his death, as per The Sun.

He has starred in many online series, some of which he authored on TRUTV's Laff Mobb's Laff Tracks and All Def Digital's website. On Saturday night, writer and producer Luke Barnett led tributes to the comic on Twitter.

Read Also: Palace Is Furious as Queen Elizabeth's Secret Death Plans Leaked; Officials Launch Haunt for Culprit

Fuquan Johnson's ex, Kate Quigley hospitalized

Meanwhile, comedian Kate Quigley informed a pal that she is "okay" after being hospitalized following allegedly ingesting tainted cocaine that resulted in three fatalities. Quigley, who lives next door and recently dated Darius Rucker of Hootie & the Blowfish, was hospitalized in severe condition, NY Post reported.

Quigley is a comedian, actress, and model from the United States. Prior to her career in the entertainment industry, Quigley studied drama at the Chicago College of Performing Arts. The comedian model was raised in Canton, Ohio.

She hosted the AVN Awards as well as Playboy TV's Undercover in 2016. Quigley has been attributed to several series during her career, including The Office, Star Trek: Hidden Frontier, My Super-Overactive Imagination, and Apartment 9.

What's Wrong with Men?, a TV movie starring Kate Quigley, was recently completed. Prior to dating Johnson, Quigley made news when she began dating Darius Rucker of Hootie & the Blowfish in 2020, following his split from his wife.

Related Article: Watch: Cardi B Reveals Wreckage of $5.5 Million Atlanta Mansion as Hurricane Ida Devastates Eastern US



@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.