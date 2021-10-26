The Federal Bureau of Investigations revealed on Monday that a former US Embassy employee, who worked for the Central Intelligence Agency, sexually attacked at least 24 women in over 14 years.

According to the Department of Justice, Jeffrey Raymond, 45, of La Mesa, California, faces life in prison after confessing to federal sexual assault and transportation of obscene material charges in July after being captured while stationed at the US Embassy in Mexico City.

Raymond's attacks started in 2006. Detectives are still trying to figure out where the other abuse occurred.

FBI discovers ex-CIA staff's collection of images, videos of undressed women

Raymond worked for the CIA for "many years," according to the FBI, although the agency did not specify when he worked there, for how long, or in what capacity. However, a person familiar with the issue told The Daily Beast that after Raymond's arrest, the CIA began administrative action against him, and he left shortly after.

The ex-staff took hundreds of images and videos of at least 24 unconscious and undressed or partially nude women between an undisclosed month in 2006 and May 2020, according to a probe of his electronic devices. Raymond is seen touching the victims' breasts, genitalia, and buttocks in several images, Daily Mail reported.

According to the FBI, almost all of the ladies in the images and recordings suffered memory loss throughout their time with Raymond and had no idea he was capturing, filming, or touching them. They have yet to say whether or not those women are suspected of being drugged.

Raymond will be sentenced on February 7, 2022, in the United States District Court in Washington, DC, following a pre-sentencing evidentiary hearing that begins on January 31, 2022. Some of the women in the images and videos have yet to be identified. The FBI has claimed that it is looking for any more potential victims before Raymond's sentence.

Last May, a naked woman was seen screaming for assistance from the balcony of Raymond's Mexico City residence, prompting an investigation. After taking Raymond's drinks and food, the woman informed the FBI she had no recall of what had happened.

Ex-Embassy staffer sentenced to sexual assault accusations

Raymond has worked for the CIA for several years, according to the FBI. Raymond resigned from the CIA when the agency heard of the DOJ's criminal actions against him, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Raymond, who was born in California and raised in Washington, DC, traveled frequently for work and pleasure. He also resided in other countries, such as Peru and Mexico, and learned Spanish as well as Mandarin Chinese.

Raymond worked in the United States Embassy in Mexico City from August 2018 until May 2020. According to the FBI, he met several of his victims through various dating apps. The CIA "strongly condemns the crimes perpetrated by former Agency officer Brian Jeffrey Raymond," according to a statement.

Per Fox News, anyone who feels they may have been a victim of Raymond or has information about him is asked to complete a confidential questionnaire at fbi.gov/BrianJeffreyRaymond. Following a pre-sentencing evidentiary hearing in January, he will be sentenced in February in the United States District Court in Washington, DC.

