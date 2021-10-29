Russian gas company has suggested Moldova can access gas supplies at a cheaper rate if its free trade deal with the EU is implemented with modifications. An energy shortage has struck Europe as the supply of gas on the tap is significantly reduced, driving itself to a crisis.

Vladimir Putin told the EU states the gas is flowing but will stop without a contract renewal with Gazprom, the top gas firm in Russia.

A recent meeting with members of the EU has led to no unified move, as nine of them are not revising the regulation for energy supplies.

Kremlin exerts extra effort to deliver the most in demand gas

Many European Union leaders have expressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is using the gas as a weapon to step on the west's neck as it suffers an energy crisis, reported the Express UK.

One report by the Swift headline stated that Gazprom requested a delay in implementing EU regulation, which will make the gas market liberal and competitive in the long run.

After Moldova's gas contract with the Russian gas supplier ended, the government declared an emergency. The deal ended in September with the country and supplier still deciding on the price of the gas? The company seeks a new deal to supply them.

To that effect, Gazprom made it clear gas exported to Moldova would stop, pending payment for previous deliveries before. Also, no contract has been negotiated for December either, and the firm stated last Saturday.

Maia Sandu's pro-west government bought about one million cubic meters of natural gas by force. This is a trial buy of energy supplies to have more than one provider, cited Reuters.

But the Russian gas company 'Gazprom' offers less price should Maia Sandu relax the restrictive EU rules, which it is about to implement soon.

The Moldova government reported that it signed a contract regarding a trial purchase of natural gas via state-owned company Energocom and Polish firm PGNiG.

A statement issued by the government sources says that it has made the first purchase from other sources in the country's history.

To date, the government is in talks with Russia's most prominent supplier, Gazprom, during the week to get a fair price. As stated by Andrei Spinu, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei of Moldova last Monday, noted AP News.

EU reeling from the power crunch

Due to the dire straits of its energy shortage, the country has sought assistance from the European Union and Ukraine to help alleviate the energy crisis.

Sandu prefers the EU over the Russian federation favored by the defeated Igor Dodon in last year's election for the president of Moldova.

She is to blame, said the opposing party. Going to Moscow would have initiated a new deal. But she chooses to depend on the EU for support, which is now reeling from the power crunch.

Instead, Sandu shot back it was the job of companies to do such negotiations and deals.

Russia blamed for EU's energy problem

Ukraine says that Russia has used the gas problem as leverage against the whole of the EU, but the Kremlin says it is not their fault, saying the flawed policy of the European Union is to blame. Members of the bloc are arguing over the specifics of dealing with the energy shortage.

For Moldova's gas needs, the Russian gas company 'Gazprom' has solutions, and restrictive EU rules should be shelved for now, though the firm assures cheaper gas if it complies.

