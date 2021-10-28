China says Taiwan is a pawn in the power struggle in the Indo-Pacific, like a sacrificial lamb. This is a warning that Washington is starting a new cold war in the east to remain relevant as the rise of China is a threat to its decades-long influence.

A different version of a cold war between China and the USA

The Indo-Pacific is the new fulcrum where a dominant world power can gain trade and influence.

For the United States, keeping the east in line with its policies will benefit it. But if it slides to the side of Beijing, which should not happen.

One expert has spoken about how this will not necessarily destroy Taiwan but keep sacrificing a new cold war between Washington and Beijing, reported the Express UK.

Einar Tangen, an expert from the Taihe Institute in Beijing, stated that Taipei is the tool of the US to keep in power, nothing altruistic in their intentions.

Another expert, Michael Dutton from the University of Goldsmiths, remarked, based on his studies of Chinese postmodern times, thinks no conflict will happen, noted Ajansev.

He added there is a problem with how the west sees China which is why there is conflict. China is not very welcome as it becomes more capable. There will be a cold war, unlike the one with the old USSR. This time it will be about economic concerns.

Taiwan's role in the US-China relationship

Mr. Dutton added that Chinese President Xi Jinping said he would use force, but that was often used and misinterpreted by mainland opponents. Xi has reasons for reuniting the island without pressure, and China says Taiwan is a pawn that will keep the cold war going indefinitely.

He added that Taiwan has a good economy and exciting people separate from the People's Republic of China for 70 years. It has differences, and it is a dynamic democracy.

The US is intentionally trying to excite the tensions in the strait for several weeks in its pronouncements designed to cause the smaller island to resist the mainland Chinese government. Joe Biden intentionally uses the island as a trump card dangerously and plays a deadly game, citing Reuters.

In such a scenario, Washington will be the sole beneficiary while those involved intentionally misdirected. The US has lost in Afghanistan and is using its allies as pieces, which is unfortunate.

Mr. Dutton remarked whether President Xi is thinking that the Biden administration is playing with the lives of Chinese and Taiwanese to cause an invasion. He believes an attack will justify the actions and words of Washington to portray China as the enemy of all democracy.

The professor added that it is the Leftist schools of thought, not the government driving all this criticism of China. They are allegedly twisting what is happening.

Mr. Tangen said there would be losses and gains soon. What the US is doing can start a war by force and intentional division to sow conflict.

Professor Dutton states having nuclear subs in the Indo-Pacific is dangerous. Beijing will not bow to the old order of colonialism and imperialists because of their history. The AUKUS is a tool to cause more division in the east too. If China says, Taiwan is a pawn that will be used so that Washington can have its influence in place for a longer time.

